Amid Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video, another Dean Chase-Marcos controversy SHAKE Philippines; what are these about?

Two major digital controversies are being discussed simultaneously on social media in the Philippines these days. On the one hand, a phishing scam in the name of a gold medalist viral video is targeting people; on the other hand, the allegations made by vlogger Dean Chase about the country's President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Arnetta-Marcos have heated the political atmosphere. The government and cybersecurity experts have advised people to be vigilant and not to blindly click on any viral link. Officials say these cases are an example of digital misinformation and cybercrime.

What is the Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video controversy?

Several posts are being shared on Facebook and Telegram with the name Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video. The posts use the name and photos of Filipino influencer Jayan Cabrera to claim the alleged leaked video. According to cyber experts, this is a phishing campaign, which is trying to trap people by taking advantage of popular keywords like gold medalist during the 2026 Winter Olympics. As soon as the user clicks on the link, he is sent to a fake Facebook login page or is asked to download a suspicious file, which can lead to his account being hacked.

Expert opinion on Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video

Experts have clearly said that all these claims are completely fabricated and made only to steal people's personal information. The government has appealed to citizens to stay away from any leaked or scandalous links and trust only trusted news sources. In many cases, spam posts are also being shared unknowingly from the user's account, due to which this scam is spreading rapidly. Cyber security agencies are treating it as part of organised online fraud.

What is the Dean Chase and President Ferdinand controversy?

Meanwhile, the alleged allegations by vlogger Dean Chase against President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Arnetta-Marcos have also sparked controversy. Dean Chase claimed to have shared some purported photos and videos on social media, levelling serious allegations. However, these claims have not been verified by any independent agency or official body. Malacañang, the presidential palace, called the allegations malicious misinformation and lies and warned of legal action.

Does sharing viral content put you behind bars?

Government spokesmen say spreading such content without verification could be a crime under the law and could lead to charges such as cyber defamation. Civic organisations have also appealed to people to avoid sensational content and check the veracity of any content before sharing it.

