'Acchi tarah se...': Neha Dhupia referred to Elvish Yadav as ‘Prince Narula’s follower’?

Amid the viral arrest video of Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia's statement about Elvish Yadav and the Roadies gang leader has been circulating widely online. Here is what the actress said.

Prince Narula has recently been hitting the headlines after his arrest video has been going viral. Amid the speculation of his arrest, the Roadies fame clarified that it was for a brand shoot. However, this is not the first time the actor has caught the attention of netizens for the wrong reason. Earlier, during the time of Roadies XX, Neha Dhupia mocked Elvish Yadav and called him Narula’s follower. The old chat has been resurfacing amid Narula’s arrest video. Neha Dhupia and Elvish had a serious chat when the former dropped some truth bombs.

What Neha Dhupia said to Elvish Yadav about Prince Narula?

Neha said, “Tu Prince ko bohot achi tarah follow karta hai (You follow Prince nicely)”. Elvish was shocked to hear this and asked Neha, “Kaise follow karta hu? (How do I follow).” Dhupia then responded, “Achi tarah follow karta hai tu Prince ko. Tu saari uski instructions leta hai (You follow him nicely and take all his instructions). You are a good student.” Rhea Chakroborty was jaw dropped by the statement. Prince then told Elvish that Neha is trying to break the brotherhood. He said, “Aise toh kayi aa gaye (There have been like her).”

Rhea then told Elvish that Neha is trying to say that he has no brains. Meanwhile, Rannvijay said that even if Neha didn’t mean it now Rhea has said this. The gang leaders were trying to secure their contestants in the gang. Later, Neha told Prince that the contestant will come to his gang. Whereas, Prince tells her that the participants will go to her gang.

In Roadies XX, Rannvijay Singha was the main host. Neha Dhupia, Elvish Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula were the gang leaders.

Prince Narula has been grabbing eyeballs once again after his video showing him getting arrested has been circulating online. After the video went viral, it was clarified that the video is from a brand shoot. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Prince said, "I was not arrested; this was part of a brand shoot."

Prince Narula is the winner of many reality shows, including Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss. The star won Bigg Boss season 9. He also won MTV Roadies 12 and Splitsvilla 8. He met his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, at the Bigg Boss house, where their love blossomed. They got hitched in 2018 after years of dating each other.

