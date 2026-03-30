Amid Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 success, Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol fuels speculation about NEW project

Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol continues to dominate headlines. Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, Pakistani politician has made a bold statement.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 continues to make headlines- and honestly, it’s easy to see why. The film isn't just about impeccable performances, but also about flawless direction. What really stands out is the perfection with which Aditya Dhar has weaved in real-life instances to make the story appear both real and gripping. Among the many true event and real people that the filmmaker has drawn inspiration from, we have veteran actor Rakesh Bedi's popular character Jameel Jamali which is reportedly inspired by Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol.

What is Nabil Gabol's recent comment about?

While speaking to a content creator recently, Nabil Gabol shared his thoughts on the character Jameel Jamali, which is played with perfection by Rakesh Bedi. He believes the role puts across his image from the time he spent as the MNA of Lyari. “The truth is that they cannot fight Pakistan or the Pakistani Army, so they created a movie instead. Through this, they have made Lyari internationally famous. The people of Lyari do not care; they are very strong. They used a comedian, Rakesh Bedi, to play my role and portrayed him as Nabil Gabol. Rakesh Bedi later claimed, ‘No, I didn’t just base it on Nabil Gabol; I made it a general depiction of all Pakistani politicians’. However, in 2007, the MNA of Lyari was Nabil Gabol," he said. What has escalated the issue are the reactions that have gone viral on social media. Nabil Gabol also reacted to the trolling he has been subjected to. “I see a lot of trolling on Indian social media asking why Nabil Gabol has gone silent. Well, today is the 26th, and I will give you a powerful response, just as the Pakistani Army responded to you. Just as six of your planes were shot down, I will also give you a proper answer regarding what Lyari actually is." Nabil isn't interested in resorting to a legal route. Instead, he is focusing on a creative way to react. He announced that he will make Dhurandhar 3 but won’t call it that. He'd rather call it Lyari Ka Gabbar. This means, he will put out his own version of the story.

Earlier too Nabil Gabol had shared his thoughts about the franchise. Following the release of Dhurandhar in December last year, he had shared his concerns about how his character was shown. “Jo mera role dikhaya gaya hai, mera role bahut dabbang tha, or dabbang iss tareeke se tha ki inhone mere role ko sahi tareeke se nahi dikhaya".

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