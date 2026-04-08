Amid Dhurandhar 2's success, why did Siddharth Anand call Zakir Khan ‘DUFFER’? Inside EXPLOSIVE fallout over comedian's controversial remark

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand took to X to share his reaction to Zakir Khan's claim that Bollywood is jealous with the massive success of Dhurandhar 2.

Looks like a joke made by Zakir Khan has turned into full-on Bollywood chatter. The popular stand-up comedian left everyone in splits when he casually stated that Dhurandhar 2 made directors “from Juhu to Bandra green with envy.” What appeared to be a classic Zakir-style punchline blew up online within minutes. This had several people discuss and debate if the said 'jealousy' angle actually exists. Interestingly, not everyone is amused. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand - who has given several hits such as Pathaan and War - is clearly miffed.

How did Siddharth Anand react to Zakir Khan's statement?

Siddharth took to X to post, "Juhu-Bandra peeps have given all ATBB's since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution." Many couldn't understand the term ATBB. When a user asked Grok, it mentioned, "ATBB" means "All Time Blockbuster."

Juhu - Bandra peeps have given all ATBB’s since the past 50 years. You have to be a real duffer to undermine their contribution ? — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) April 7, 2026

How have netizens reacted?

One X user was quick to slam Siddharth for copying Pathaan's train action sequence from an iconic game.

Y is ur pichwada on ? NepoKid ?

Cartoon ko bhi nahi chhoda aap log ? pic.twitter.com/fdgo1AnoUz — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) April 7, 2026

Another comment read, "Dear Siddharth You have to take a new birth for creating a movie like dhurandhar". Another netizen posted, "None can undermine your critical thinking about audience when they rejected your garbage movie called ‘Fighter’". A few other viral comments read, "Why so insecure? Dhurandhar is a Bollywood movie!!"; "You have to be a real duffer to even consider that as contribution"; "So this guy Sidharth Anand made "Pathan" Movie. He didn't even congratulated Dhurandhar Movie and Aditya Dhar but is quick to post on Zakir Khan comment. This shows how insecure bollywood is."

We leave you with more reactions...

According to you this crap is all time blockbuster ? pic.twitter.com/BpcndZ9872 — Pioneer (@Sarvesh31064255) April 7, 2026

Bandra ka pata nahi dhuan to yahan dikh raha hai ?? pic.twitter.com/AMYVEYLIvO — Alpakanya (@Alpakanya) April 7, 2026

Apply Burnol three times a day ? pic.twitter.com/1IX9tJBoft — Mishhteeeee (@mysteriousldkii) April 7, 2026

Zakir Khan calls out Bollywood’s ‘Fake Love’ for Dhurandhar 2

During a recent awards function, Zakir remarked on how many in the showbiz industry have been lauding Dhurandhar 2. They have put out congratulatory messages and social media posts. Nonetheless, according to him, there is an envy towards Aditya Dhar's film. Zakir Khan said, "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal dein, kitni hi Stories daal dein, kitne hi interview mein aap bol dein my favourite film, magar sach toh yeh hai ki Dhurandhar se sabki jalti toh hai." Later, he joked, "Bomb film mein phootein Lyari mein, par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein".

Ameesha Patel slams Zakir Khan

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle actress Ameesha Patel posted, "DUDE—Stop spreading NEGATIVITY! The film industry has valued and respected DHURANDHAR! Superstars like SRK, SALMAN, SUNNY, HRITHIK, AJAY et have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so. CHILL-GADAR bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge."

Dhurandhar 2 box office update

The latest update from Sacnilk mentions that Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 10.10 crore on its 20th day of release. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 1,237.21 crore, while its total India net collection is Rs 1,033.37 crore so far.

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