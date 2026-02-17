Amid Salim Khan's health scare, Salman Khan's throwback photo with him goes VIRAL

There is no denying the fact that Salman Khan is lauded by fans for his shirtless moments. In the photo which Salman shared on X, he was seen posing with brother Sohail and father Salim shirtless.

Salim Khan Hospitalised: Salman Khan has always been a devoted and respectful son to father Salim Khan. They have often been spotted together during family functions, celebratory moments, trailer launches and film shoots. On his 60th birthday, Salman was seen cutting the cake with parents Salim and Salman Khan. Like every year, Salman celebrated his 60th birthday with not just relatives, but also close friends from the film industry. The party was held at his Panvel farmhouse. Amid the news of Salim's admission at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, we tell you about a special and unexpected moment of Salman with his father.

Salman and Salim Khan's shirtless moment

In 2015, on the occasion of Father's Day, Salman Khan wished father Salim Khan in his own striking way. The star, who is popular for his quirky sense of humor, wished his father in the perfect Bhaijaan style.

There is no denying the fact that Salman is lauded by fans for his shirtless moments! In the photo which Salman shared on X, he was seen posing with brother Sohail and father Salim shirtless. He posted the photo with a caption that read, “My dad strongest. Salim khan(dullu) urff prince Saleem the original bajrangi bhaijaan, happy father's day daddy.”

Salman Khan's BIG confession about his father

Salman Khan shares a close bond with his father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan. In the post that he shared in 2025, Salman had talked about an individual’s past, present, and future. In the post, Salman also admitted to regretting not listening to his father’s life lesson initially, but mentioned it’s “never too late”.

Salman's caption read, “Present becomes your past, past catches up to your future, present is a gift, do right with it, mistakes repeated becomes a habit and then your character, don’t blame any one, no one can make you do anything that you don’t want to.”

