Amid Trisha Krishnan affair rumours, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay takes THIS step?

Following the huge electoral success of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), actor-turned-politician Vijay made history on May 11. For the unversed, in 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, his party - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), bagged 108 seats out of 234 in Tamil Nadu Assembly. Read on to know why his son Jason Sanjay is making headlines.

Amid Trisha Krishnan affair rumours, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay takes BIG step; skips CM oath-taking ceremony?

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s big swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu managed to grab everyone's attention. But netizens weren't just talking about his political victory on social media. They were also quick to notice that his wife Sangeetha and their children had skipped the grand event. As expected, netizens just couldn’t stop discussing it. Many were quick to call the emotional moment totally “incomplete” because he didn't have his family by his side. Vijay, who is referred to as “Thalapathy” Vijay, took oath in a star-studded ceremony that was held in Chennai on May 10. Amid loud cheers from supporters, and party workers, he was given the prestigious post. The ceremony also saw the presence of his parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar, and Trisha Krishnan.

Did Jason Sanjay attend Vijay's oath-taking ceremony?

Not just son Jason, but Vijay’s estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and daughter Divya Saasha, did not attend the swearing-in ceremony amid the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings. Among all crucial developments, Jason Sanjay’s reported signature change continues to trend on social media. If local media reports are anything to go by, Vijay and Sangeetha’s son has allegedly begun using the signature “Jason Sanjay S” instead of “Jason Sanjay V”. Reports had earlier suggested that Jason unfollowed his father on social media following the divorce petition that was filed earlier this year.

Trisha's first post after Vijay becomes TN CM goes viral

Actor Trisha Krishnan has been making headlines after she attended actor-politician Vijay’s oath ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on May 10. She attended the swearing-in event along with Thalapathy Vijay’s parents. A day after the ceremony, Trisha took to Instagram to share her thoughts. While sharing a string of photos from the ceremony, she wrote, “The love is always louder.” The text instantly quickly went viral, and got reactions from fans on social media.

Several photos and videos from the oath ceremony have been going viral on social media. During Vijay’s address to the public after swearing-in, Trisha looked emotional as she watched him speak about his future plans for Tamil Nadu. She smiled even when her eyes were moist while seeing everyone applaud for him in the stadium.

Imagine being 51 years old ...your own son daughter didn't come for the peak moment of your life Still sticking with your affair with women.. keeping her front than his wife who stood for 25 years Never seen such a low life creature @TVKVijayHQ pic.twitter.com/P3g2hsl5q9 — ஆதவன் (@RohitMaara) May 10, 2026

Another important photo that has gone viral on social media is Trisha Krishnan embracing Vijay’s mother, Shoba. After the ceremony, the actor also posted an Instagram story which featured the phrase IYKYK. It also included a cartoon creative with ‘blah blah blah’ dialogue bubbles.

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