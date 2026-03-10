Amid UK07 Rider’s car crash incident, father takes STRICT action and disowns son; manager reveals SHOCKING truth about Anurag Dobhal

ouTuber Anurag Dobhal has been hospitalised after he met with a serious car accident. Amid this, several reports surfaced claiming that his father disowned him and his wife, Ritika. Read on to know more.

YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Anurag Dobhal has been hospitalised after he met with a serious car accident. It is being reported that he was driving at a speed of about 150 km per hour on Saturday night, and purposely smashed his car into the divider. He sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. Various reports started appearing on social media, including that his father had evicted him from the house by placing an advertisement in the newspaper. Now his manager, Rohit Pandey, has given a detailed explanation of this whole matter.

Did Anurag Dobhal's father disown him?

Rohit Pandey said that the news of Anurag's eviction from the family is not recent, but the incident happened last year. According to them, Anurag's parents had given an advertisement in a local newspaper announcing that they were ending their relationship with Anurag and his wife, Ritika Dobhal. Rohit said that the news being spread on social media is presenting the old thing in a new way. He also said that at that time, the relationship between the family and Anurag had become very bad. Anurag wanted to agree with his family about his marriage, but the family did not agree to it.

Was Anurag Dobhal's wife mistreated?

According to the manager, the family's behaviour towards Anurag and his wife worsened after the marriage. Rohit said that after marriage, according to the custom, the daughter-in-law has to cook food for the first time in the house, but Ritika was not even allowed to enter the house. After this, both of them went to Manali and tried to improve relations with the family several times. The family, however, kept their distance. Rohit said that the same stress also affected Anurag's mental state, and he was troubled for a long time.

Rohit Pandey also said that Anurag and Ritika filed a dowry harassment case against the family after the family announced the end of their relationship through a newspaper advertisement. He said the move was in response to the family's earlier announcement of severing ties. Rohit said Anurag constantly tried to reconnect with his family, but the family distanced itself from him completely.

Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika, is with him

After the accident, many social media influencers and celebrities have come out in support of Anurag. However, Rohit Pandey alleges that some people are doing this only to gain popularity. He said that many people are reaching the hospital and making videos, while in difficult times, no one helped earlier. He said, “Anurag’s wife is 8 months pregnant and with him. Many influencers are claiming Anurag is alone in the hospital but that’s not true. There are more than 50 people in the hospital at the moment, including our close friends. I accept that the family is not answering my calls. Ritika bhabhi rushed to hospital at 6 on the morning Anurag was admitted. She has been there, despite her health but she is still receiving hate.” Doctors have said that Anurag has undergone surgery and will be kept in the ICU for a few days as his condition is serious. His family and close friends are hoping that he recovers soon.

