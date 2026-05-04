Amid Vijay affair rumours, know why Trisha Krishnan called off her engagement with..., avoided working with him for 15 years because...

As the chatter around Vijay and Trisha Krishnan gets intense, we tell you about a couple of throwbacks that's suddenly back in the spotlight.

Amid Vijay affair rumours, know why Trisha Krishnan called off her engagement with..., avoided working with him for 15 years because...

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan continue to make headlines. Amid the ongoing chatter and curiosity around the stars, we get you an interesting throwback that is suddenly back in the spotlight. Several people are now talking about a big moment in Trisha’s personal life. This was when she had spoken about her engagement being called off. It left many shocked because fans felt that everything was picture-perfect, at least from what appeared.

When did Trisha Krishnan confirm broken engagement?

On January 9, 2015, Trisha had confirmed her engagement to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian on X. She had confirmed that a private ceremony was scheduled for January 23 that year. Her post read, “To my fans n friends from d media, I will be getting engaged to Varun on the 23 of Jan in a very private ceremony between our families.”

Why did Trisha, Varun Manian call off their engagement?

She also mentioned that fans shouldn't speculate about her future in the showbiz industry. She wrote, “I have no intentions of quitting films. In fact will be signing two new films soon and looking forward to four of my releases in 2015.” It is still not clear when Trisha and Varun had called off the engagement. But Trisha confirmed in May 2015 that she was single. She write, “Amused by d hazaar (1000) speculations doin d rounds, Let it rest people. Happy, single n thankful.” It was reported that they split due to different perspectives.

Interestingly, around the same time, Trisha's name was also linked to different co-stars, including Vijay. However, nothing was ever confirmed. Things appeared more intriguing, when Vijay and Trisha did not share screen space for a long time - almost 15 years. For the unversed, Vijay and Trisha was considered to be one of the most memorable on-screen pairing. Since the two stars didn't work together, it raised eyebrows, and their joint absence became a talking point.

Why did Trisha and Vijay avoid working together?

Vijay and Trisha first united in 2004 for the film, Ghilli. The film emerged as a blockbuster hit, and their pairing became popular. Later, they were seen in films including Aathi, Thirupachi, and Kuruvi. But, after the 2008 film, Kuruvi, they didn’t work together for 15 long years. According to rumours, Vijay was warned by his family to avoid working with Trisha, due to reports of their affair. After 15 years, the duo shared the screen space in Leo. In March 2022, Trisha was seen in New York City and reportedly went on a solo trip to Mexico. However, in the same viral post, she was accompanied by a person whose shoe was visible. Netizens thought it was Vijay's.

Vijay attended wedding reception in Chennai with Trisha Krishnan

Why did Trisha and Vijay avoid working together?

Vijay and Trisha ensured all eyes were on them when they were seen attending producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on March 5. This was their first public appearance together after news of Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filing for divorce went viral. For the unversed, Sangeetha had filed for divorce in December 2025. The fact that Vijay and Trisha arrived together grabbed everyone's attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil)

Trisha also visited Tirupati ahead of her 43rd birthday celebrations. She put out a post on Instagram, even as counting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections got underway. Later, she had visited Vijay's residence in Chennai while the TVK chief led in early trends.

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