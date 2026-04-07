Amid Virat Kohli’s appreciation for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, know why their equation has been Internet’s obsession

As Virat Kohli praises Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar 2, we tell you why their fans have always loved their effortless, high-energy bond.

When Virat Kohli gave a shoutout to Ranveer Singh for his impeccable performance in Dhurandhar 2, Internet didn’t just react. It almost lost it. But can you really blame netizens? No. For, you have a cricket superstar and a Bollywood powerhouse, and somehow, their vibe together is an instant hit with their fans. And what people enjoy the most is the easy and no-filter energy between them.

What did Virat Kohli say about Ranveer Singh?

Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli took to social media to share his review of the much-talked about film Dhurandhar 2. The film - which has been successful in smashing several Box Office records - was referred to as best 'cinematic experience' by Virat Kohli. His post read, “Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. @adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW,” he posted on his Instagram story.

In his response to Virat Kohli’s reaction, Aditya Dhar posted, “Wooowww! Can’t believe this is happening. Virat, this genuinely means so much. I’ve been a fan since your Under-19 WC days. Seeing a legend like you show love just hits different. You inspire us every time you step out for the country; we’ll always try to make India proud through our films. Jai Hind.”

What did Anushka Sharma post?

In her Instagram Story, Anushka Sharma lauded the film's immersive storytelling and filmmaker Aditya Dhar's conviction in crafting a nearly four-hour gripping story. While appreciating Ranveer, Anushka said he “seized a once-in-a-lifetime character” and gave the viewers a “flawless performance”. She also mentioned R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, to stress on the contribution they made in leaving an indelible impact through the film.

Aditya Dhar reacted to Anushka Sharma’s comment, and posted, “This is truly overwhelming coming from such an exceptional talent like you. Thank you so much, Anushka.” He further mentioned that the applause helps the team aim higher, and put out stories with honesty.

Ranveer bowed down to Virat?

On June 16, 2019, India defeated Pakistan in World Cup 2019 by a total of 89 runs. The match was held at Old Trafford in Manchester. While the entire nation lauded Captain Virat Kohli, it was actor Ranveer who couldn't contain his excitement, and went to the field to hug him. As cricketer Mazher Arshad watched them, he took to social media to post, “Ranveer Singh literally bowed down before Virat Kohli and then gives him a congratulatory hug. Don't think India has produced a more love-able cricketer than Kohli. Deserves to win everything.”

I GOT IT. I GOT THE VIDEO. AH, LOOK AT THEM. This is like dream turning into reality. VIRAT KOHLI AND RANVEER HUGGING EACH OTHER AND HAVING A CONVERSATION. I might collapse. This is too much happiness for me. pic.twitter.com/JuEwQRZDlk — V (@_heavenlyinsane) June 16, 2019

Ranveer too had posted two photos with Virat, and expressed his appreciation for the cricketer. He posted, “I’ve been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was VIRAT KOHLI. I’ve witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever. He’s well on his way to being hailed as the greatest of all time. Leading our country like a true alpha warrior. Yeh naya India hai, aur yeh banda naye India ka Hero hai. We are proud of you, Kaptaan. @virat.kohli”. On Monday, video clips of Ranveer hugging Virat, immediately after India won the match, had been shared online.

Ranveer praised Virat's quick-fire 77 against England

Virat had a sublime run against Eoin Morgan-led England in 2021. Virat had revived India's innings by playing one of the most unforgettable knocks against the Three Lions. Floored by Virat's knock, Ranveer shared a string of praise-worthy tweets for him. "Some of the best T20 batting I’ve seen! Magnificent shots all around the ground! The Man is a Machine!," Ranveer posted on X. Ranveer also gave Kohli aka Chiku a mention. He posted "Chiku on Fire !!!! @imVkohli let’s gooooo !!!!#INDvENG."

Ranveer had shared this when he was busy filming 83 wherein he essayed the role of Kapil Dev who saw India to its first World Cup victory in 1983.

Why do fans love Ranveer-Virat's bond?

There is no denying the fact that Virat is usually all fire and focus on the field. But he looks more chilled-out when he is spotted with Ranveer. Similarly, Ranveer is loud, expressive, and reacts with the same enthusiasm. Each time they are spotted together, they never appear to have a formal exchange. Instead, it is about two individuals genuinely rooting for each other. This is why it works well. Nothing appears forced or staged “for the cameras.” Let’s be honest - both enjoy larger-than-life presence, so when they come together, it’s bound to grab attention.

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