Amid VIROSH wedding festivities, old viral video shows Rashmika Mandanna recalling her FIRST on-screen kiss with...

Amid Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming wedding, an old interview video resurfaced that shows her real feelings about her first on-screen kiss with Vijay in Geetha Govindam, which she considers her most important film.

Fans are on an emotional trip down memory lane as Rahmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the most adored couple in South cinema, are getting married amid the Aravalli hills of Udaipur. With the "VIROSH" wedding scheduled for February 26, 2026, a widely shared old interview featuring Mandanna openly discussing the intimate moment that initially ignited their renowned on-screen chemistry has surfaced.

When Rashmika Mandanna opened up on...

Long before their real-life engagement on October 3 of last year, the couple shared a key scene in the 2018 movie Geetha Govindam. According to Filmygyan, Mandanna discussed her first on-screen kiss and how difficult the technical side of intimacy may be.

What did Rashmika Mandanna say?

"For me, a kiss and all is a very personal thing... an intimate thing," the actress shared in the resurfaced clip. "Two hundred people were watching, and I was like, how? But I think it is the same for the co-actor also. Vijay was feeling the same thing as I was."

Mandanna said that the scene succeeded because it supported the story of a married couple, despite the "shock" of the time. On August 15, 2025, Rashmika Mandanna took a sentimental walk down memory lane in celebration of the movie that began it all.

She paid an emotional homage to the 7th anniversary of Geetha Govindam on Instagram, sharing a series of beloved behind-the-scenes photos.

Rashmika calls 2018 hit her most special film ever

Thinking back on the 2018 hit as her "most special film," Rashmika expressed surprise at how fast time had passed and sent her best wishes to the whole cast and crew.

