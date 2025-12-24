Amitabh Bachchan APPLAUDS Ananya Panday on Kaun Banega Crorepati because...: 'Her eyes...'

Amitabh Bachchan praised Ananya Panday's performance in Kesari Chapter 2 on Kaun Banega Crorepati, leaving the actress emotional during promotions of her upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan.

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aryan's upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is generating a lot of excitement across social media. Whether for music, trailers, or romantic tales. Both are occupied with promotions, and as part of the film's marketing, Ananya and Kartik recently participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The episode featured Amitabh Bachchan as the host, creating an emotional moment for Ananya when the iconic actor commended her performance.

Amitabh Bachchan appreciates Ananya's acting

Amitabh Bachchan discussed Ananya's part in her earlier movie Kesari Chapter 2 during the show. He mentioned that the movie included various seasoned and prominent actors, all of whom acted admirably. Nonetheless, he noted that Ananya distinguished herself and managed her role with impressive confidence. He mentioned, "It's never simple to share the screen with big names, but Ananya succeeded in making a lasting impact."

‘Her gaze communicated deeper feelings than speech’

Amitabh Bachchan elaborated on what he found most impressive about Ananya’s performance. He mentioned that she didn't have many lines in the movie, but her facial expressions and eye gestures communicated a great deal. He mentioned that although actors typically understand their characters and lines well in advance of filming, the true challenge is to ensure that each scene appears fresh and authentic to viewers. He believes this trait characterizes a great actor, and he noticed that honesty and freshness in Ananya's portrayal.

Ananya becomes emotional and responds

The admiration made Ananya Panday feel emotional during the show. Tears were evident in her eyes as Amitabh Bachchan discussed her contributions. Subsequently, she posted a snippet from the episode on her Instagram profile. Accompanying the video, Ananya expressed that it was the greatest moment of her acting career and that she would always treasure Amitabh Bachchan’s words.

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film Kesari. The film starred Akshay Kumar as Advocate C. Sankaran Nair and R. Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley. It is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The story follows C. Sankaran Nair’s legal battle against the British Empire to reveal the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Box office response

Released on April 18, Kesari Chapter 2 received a decent response from audiences. The film went on to perform moderately well at the box office and added an important chapter to the Kesari franchise

