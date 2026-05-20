Amitabh Bachchan's FAKE news on hospitalisation EXPLAINED: How did it start and what has been Big B's reaction?

It was reported on May 19 that Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital since Saturday. Read on to know how the megastar reacted.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to win hearts with his honest comments and diverse movie roles. On Tuesday, multiple reports claimed that the 83-year-old actor had to be hospitalised. The unexpected news soon left all fans worried. However, going by recent updates, there in no truth to these reports. Amid massive speculation, Amitabh too put out a cryptic post on his blog late at night.

How did reports on Amitabh Bachchan's hospitalisation begin?

For the unversed, on Tuesday night, senior journalist Vickey Lalwani put out a video on his YouTube channel. It said that Big B was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. He said, “Big B has been admitted since Saturday, 16th May. I learned about it this afternoon, and I rushed to the hospital and confirmed the news there. He is kept on the 3rd floor of A wing in the VIP enclosure. Later, I saw Abhishek Bachchan also came to visit his father. Big B has been suffering from stomach-related issues since the time he was hurt in 1982 on the sets of Coolie during a fight sequence. Big B’s health is improving, and he is stable.”

What did Amitabh Bachchan mention in his blog?

On May 20, around 12:19 am, Amitabh Bachchan's post on his blog hinted at his take on rumours of his hospitalisation. While taking to his blog, he also put out a poem in Hindi. Its translated version read… “When the eagle becomes quiet, parrots begin to speak. This one and that one say, ‘Come, let us also start offering advice/drinks.’ After eating millet bread and greens, they begin talking like crows the moment food enters their mouths. One remained a reflection of brother Hill’s education; the other, a memory of Wellington.”

Even though reports suggested that Big B had been hospitalised since Saturday, he was seen outside his home in Juhu on Sunday. He conducted the regular meet session with his fans.

The megastar had also put out photos from it, “I go in from the house to meet the well-wishers… staff security and police tell me it’s ready to come… and as I walk apprehension, will they be there, will they greet me or booo?? And then I hear the cheers, and the adrenaline activates, and the body and limbs move in cohesion, almost as an intrusion… a loving intrusion, and the joy of seeing so much joy in others. The constants, the elderly, the little kids who do not know what the heck is going on, but they are cute. Ahhhh.. such a blessing..the Almighty be praised.”

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