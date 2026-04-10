Anant Ambani birthday bash: Ranveer Singh owns the night; Salman Khan and SRK up glam quotient [Viral Video]

Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday bash on April 10 in Jamnagar with massive festivities. We get you some of the videos that have gone viral.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, turns 31 on April 10. As expected, the festivities began well in advance, and this Ambani celebration too was high on some serious star power! From the suave Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to the ever-energetic Ranveer Singh, the celebration has been no less than a perfect Bollywood awards night. Other guests - including Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill - too added glam and fun to the celebrations.

Ranveer Singh wins hearts at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash

Ranveer Singh has been clearly in his element following the massive success of Dhurandhar. Going by the several videos that have gone viral on social media, the actor had an absolute blast in Jamnagar. Singer Harshdeep Kaur dropped an adorable photo with Ranveer from an event, and she just couldn't stop gushing about the actor. She appreciated the actor in her post which read, “Every time I meet this man, he exudes the same love and energy. His aura, his warmth, his hug… make you feel so special. An Absolute Gem! Love you, Ranveer Singh, more power to you!”

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Ranveer Singh croons Dooba Dooba with Mohit Chauhan

As the evening unfolded, Ranveer was also seen joining Mohit Chauhan and Mankeet Singh for a performance. All crooned Silk Route’s popular track Dooba Dooba, which instantly made everyone grow nostalgic. A video was also shared Makeet Singh on Instagram. It captured Ranveer singing with full excitement.

Mankeet Singh, husband of singer Harshdeep Kaur, was quick to take to Instagram to share the video. He posted, “What a Guy!! @ranveersingh You are so full of life.. and so full of love!! You give the best Jhaphis and the warmest smiles!! This moment that you created out of sheer love for music will always be memorable. @mohitchauhanofficial Sir Your songs bring back so many memories and this one did exactly the same last night!” Mohit Chauhan also reshared the clip on his Instagram Stories, adding a heart.

Ranveer's birthday wish for Anant goes viral

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account to wish Anant Ambani on his 31st birthday. Ranveer's close bond with Anant could be gauged from his post. Dhurandhar star took to his Instagram Stories to share an unseen photo with Anant Ambani. In the photo, Ranveer dons a casual look in an off-white sweatshirt paired matching sweatpants and a white tee. Anant Ambani looks stylish in a crocodile leather jacket, paired with black pants. His post read, “Happy birthday bhai".

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