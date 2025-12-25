ENG हिन्दी
Google News   Follow Us

Anasuya Bharadwaj SLAMS trolls referring to her as 'Aunty' for mocking Sivaji: 'I'm 40, he is...'

Anasuya Bharadwaj recently hit back at the troll for slamming Sivaji. Here is what she said in new tweets. Read on.

By: Tapapriya Dutta  |  Published: December 25, 2025 5:11 PM IST

Anasuya Bharadwaj SLAMS trolls referring to her as 'Aunty' for mocking Sivaji: 'I'm 40, he is...'

After Sivaji commented that actresses should dress modestly, post Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mobbed incidents, drew criticism online. Amid the controversy, Chinmayi Sripada and Anasuya Bharadwaj were the ones who criticised the Telugu actor. But it didn’t end there as Anasuya faced severe trolling from Sivaji’s fans. Now, Anasuya reacted to the trolls and shared her views on it. Taking to her X handle, the actress hit back at the trolls and said that she was targeted as she took a stand. She also asked people not to glorify such behaviour (indicating Sivaji’s comment).

Anasuya Bharadwaj hits back at trolls for targeting her after criticising Sivaji’s comment

The actress said, “I need to say this… Some men… and even some women… are trying to diminish me, to make me seem smaller, using my age against me. People with this mindset often target progressive women. This stems from a fear of losing control over women and a desire to uphold weak patriarchal pride.”

Also Read
Pushpa fever refuses to fade away; New York Mayor apes iconic Allu Arjun gesture along with actor's costar Anasuya Bharadwaj [Watch Video]

TRENDING NOW

Anasuya continued, “This is not about all men or all women. But I appeal to everyone—men and women alike—to think deeply. We don’t have to carry forward the habits or beliefs that older generations taught us. We can choose change. We can protect our dignity, our freedom. We can empower each other and stand in support. Our value comes from our choices—nothing else.” She also urged the media not to glorify such acts. In another tweet, she said that she will always stand tall, unbothered and strong.

Also Read
Trending South News Today: Liger crashes at the box office, Jr NTR roped in for Brahmastra and more

She added, "Someone said something last night… addressing that issue, some men and women were unnecessarily shaming me, calling me 'aunty'… they only call him 'garu.' But I haven’t become a hypocrite. I’m 40… he must be around 54. Still, both of us are maintaining our fitness and 'glamour' properly for our profession, not personally. Everyone else, think of your own youthful energy as something else. Seriously… whatever I say, it feels like people just raise an eyebrow at me.”

She culminated the post by saying, “Merry Christmas!! Its another day to celebrate.. have good food.. spend happy times with our loved ones.. lets get back to that!! Much love always!”

Anasuya Bharadwaj is known for her work in Jabardasth, Rangasthalam, Flashback, Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Vimanam, Razakar, Khiladi, Simbaa, Darja, Kshanam and ARI (My Name Is Nobody), to name a few. The actress was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule as Dakshayani.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Tapapriya Dutta

Tapapriya Dutta is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since December 2025. Active in journalism since January 2022, she has previously worked with leading news platforms, including Delhi Press, The Economic Times, ANI and The Daily Jagran. With a strong focus on Bollywood, Television, and OTT news, Tapapri...Read More
Tags Anasuya Bharadwaj Anasuya Bharadwaj Age Anasuya Bharadwaj Sivaji Anasuya Bharadwaj Troll Sivaji Sivaji Comment