Anasuya Bharadwaj SLAMS trolls referring to her as 'Aunty' for mocking Sivaji: 'I'm 40, he is...'

Anasuya Bharadwaj recently hit back at the troll for slamming Sivaji. Here is what she said in new tweets. Read on.

After Sivaji commented that actresses should dress modestly, post Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mobbed incidents, drew criticism online. Amid the controversy, Chinmayi Sripada and Anasuya Bharadwaj were the ones who criticised the Telugu actor. But it didn’t end there as Anasuya faced severe trolling from Sivaji’s fans. Now, Anasuya reacted to the trolls and shared her views on it. Taking to her X handle, the actress hit back at the trolls and said that she was targeted as she took a stand. She also asked people not to glorify such behaviour (indicating Sivaji’s comment).

Anasuya Bharadwaj hits back at trolls for targeting her after criticising Sivaji’s comment

The actress said, “I need to say this… Some men… and even some women… are trying to diminish me, to make me seem smaller, using my age against me. People with this mindset often target progressive women. This stems from a fear of losing control over women and a desire to uphold weak patriarchal pride.”

Anasuya continued, “This is not about all men or all women. But I appeal to everyone—men and women alike—to think deeply. We don’t have to carry forward the habits or beliefs that older generations taught us. We can choose change. We can protect our dignity, our freedom. We can empower each other and stand in support. Our value comes from our choices—nothing else.” She also urged the media not to glorify such acts. In another tweet, she said that she will always stand tall, unbothered and strong.

She added, "Someone said something last night… addressing that issue, some men and women were unnecessarily shaming me, calling me 'aunty'… they only call him 'garu.' But I haven’t become a hypocrite. I’m 40… he must be around 54. Still, both of us are maintaining our fitness and 'glamour' properly for our profession, not personally. Everyone else, think of your own youthful energy as something else. Seriously… whatever I say, it feels like people just raise an eyebrow at me.”

She culminated the post by saying, “Merry Christmas!! Its another day to celebrate.. have good food.. spend happy times with our loved ones.. lets get back to that!! Much love always!”

Also.. regardless of everything that is happening and unfolding.. I will always stand tall.. unbothered.. unaffected.. untouched..and strong .. this entire interaction is solely about representing a section of society that has long been unheard and overlooked.. At the end of the… — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) December 25, 2025

Inkokkati last chepta eerojuki.. unna issue ni address cheyatam chaatakaka nannu age shame chestu aunty antunna men and women.. aayanni maatram garu antunnaru.. kani nenu hypocrite ni aipoyanu ? naku 40.. aayanaki 54 anukunta.. aina iddaram chakkaga ma profession kosamo personal… — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) December 25, 2025

Anasuya Bharadwaj is known for her work in Jabardasth, Rangasthalam, Flashback, Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Vimanam, Razakar, Khiladi, Simbaa, Darja, Kshanam and ARI (My Name Is Nobody), to name a few. The actress was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule as Dakshayani.

