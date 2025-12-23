Aneet Padda DROPS unseen, COSY photos with Ahaan Panday on birthday, says ‘You’re always…’

Aneet Padda penned a sweet birthday wish for her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday. The actress also dropped some unseen pictures with the actor. Read on.

Ahaan Panday, who made his Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, turned 28 on December 23. As the actor celebrating his birthday today, he has been receiving wishes from his fans and followers. Amid his well-wishers is his Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda, who shared some unseen pictures with the actor and wrote a long post on Instagram. In the post, she can be seen pouring her heart out for her friend and penning the sweetest things for him. In the message, she talked about the bond he shared with his grandmother and also called him a star.

Aneet Padda’s birthday wish for Ahaan Panday

The actress took to her Instagram to share some images of Ahaan. The first one is Ahaan’s childhood photo, where he can be seen sitting tight with his grandmother. Second is a video, which is Ahaan’s candid clip. The third clip is Ahaan enjoying with his dog. In the fourth picture, Ahaan and Aneet can be seen smiling while hugging each other. The fourth picture is a candid back picture of the two. The fifth, sixth and seventh photos are the candid moments of the actor.

Aneet wrote, “I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware. I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless. I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask “ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?” every video call. I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster. Pride mixed with disbelief at her son’s kindness, his soul—at the man she raised. I’ve seen a stranger having a better day, after talking to you. I’ve seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2pm sharp. I’ve seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true. Happy birthday ahaana, i will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you.”

About Saiyaara

The movie is about Vaani and Krish, who navigate their life, their problems, and their insecurities together after they fall in love with each other. They feel that only love can be the answer to everything. The film stars Ahaan Panday, Aneet Pada, Shaad Randhawa, Varun Badola, Shaan Groverr, Ritika Murthy, Alam Khan and Sid Makkar in key roles. The movie has been directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF. It was released in theatres on July 18, 2025.

