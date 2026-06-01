Aneet Padda’s alleged Shakti Shalini scene BREAKS the internet, sends fans into frenzy: ‘You are going to be insane’

Aneet Padda, Shakti Shalini, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, Aditya Sarpotdar, leaked video, viral clip, Bollywood 2026, Nana Patekar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Vishal Jethwa, King vs Shakti Shalini, Shah Rukh Khan, Christmas 2026 releases, Bollywood news

Aneet Padda’s alleged Shakti Shalini scene BREAKS the internet, sends fans into frenzy: ‘You are going to be insane’

A leaked video from the set of Shakti Shalini has the internet buzzing. The clip, supposedly featuring Aneet Padda in a gritty action sequence, is making waves online. In it, a girl drags a man across the ground and ties his leg to a rope that’s hooked to a horse. It’s tough, raw, and nothing like anything Aneet’s done before.

@BollyGup posted the clip on X on May 31, 2026, calling it “Aneet Padda's Intense Scene from Shakti Shalini.” There’s still no official word about whether this is real footage from the movie, but fans aren’t waiting for confirmation. The reactions have been loud and non-stop. One person wrote, “Now just imagine AIGIRI NANDINI or DURGA STUTI playing in the background… ANEET PADDA...YOU ARE GOING TO BE INSANE IN THIS.” Another cheered, “Aneet my girl fadhdena tum. I know you will kill it. God bless you bbg. Love you.” Some are a bit more careful, hoping the movie won’t go overboard with visual effects and saying they want to see a masterpiece.

Shakti Shalini comes from Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe and Aditya Sarpotdar is directing. The film was first teased last Diwali, alongside Thamma. That snippet set the tone, describing the main character as ‘The Protector,’ ‘The Destroyer,’ and ‘The Mother Of All.’

The movie has already finished filming. Aneet leads a cast that includes Nana Patekar, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Vishal Jethwa. Since it connects to the Maddock universe, people are speculating about surprise cameos too. The current plan is a Christmas 2026 release which means going up against Shah Rukh Khan’s King on the same weekend. There’s been talk about the film shifting to 2027 to dodge that big clash, but nothing’s official yet.

Aneet was last seen in Saiyaara, and earlier this year, she was spotted in Gwalior, dressed as a schoolgirl while shooting for Shakti Shalini. That behind the-scenes video went viral too. The hype is real. Whether the footage is legit or not, fans are already calling Aneet’s performance “amazing” and the movie looks set to make a splash.

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