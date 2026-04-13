Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's VIRAL video triggers pregnancy rumours among curious fans

In 2025 too, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had made headlines for sparking pregnancy rumours after they made a surprise statement in Laughter Chefs Season 2. Read on to know why fans think Ankita is expecting.

Ankita Lokhande pregnant?: A recent viral video of Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain has trigged fresh pregnancy rumours among curious fans. The couple was spotted together at an event in Mumbai on April 12. This was where Ankita’s appearance and body language made many speculate that she could be expecting her first child. Within minutes, the clip went viral, and fans have been sharing their comments.

When did Ankita's pregnancy buzz begin?

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of television’s most talked-about couples. They often make headlines for their onscreen and offscreen chemistry.

Rumours around their first pregnancy kicked off when Ankita made an unexpected statement in a promo of Laughter Chefs Season 2 in 2025. The unexpected declaration came during a fun moment on the show. In the promo, Krushna Abhishek was spotted stealing an ingredient from Ankita while she was busy in a cooking challenge. As she tried to catch Krushna, Ankita said, “Main pregnant hoon”. This unexpected statement left everyone surprised. Krushna, who is quick to react with witty one-liners, said would be a “lalla” - a baby boy.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's viral reaction to pregnancy rumours

Following Ankita's statement on the show, the couple took to vlog to share their reaction. Vicky said, “News toh kaafi time se chal rahi hai, pregnancy when should be the question. Puri family lagi hui hai. Negotiations are on." Ankita, clearly amused but exasperated, added, “Baat cheet chal rahi. I am tired of the questions." The couple’s humorous left everyone in splits, fans' endless speculation to rest.

Know more about Ankita and Vicky

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021. While Ankita is a popular actress who has delivered incredible performances in Pavitra Rishta and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Vicky Jain is an entrepreneur.

Last year, Ankita and Vicky argued after the actress suggested that they must opt for couple counselling. It happened when both had visited Indore. This was when Ankita met her cousins and told Vicky, “Baby, we have found a counsellor. Niti di will do our counselling. She will do our couple counselling." Vicky refused and said, “Not ours, only you need counselling." To this, Ankita replied, “This is the problem, Vicky thinks that he is perfect. But aisa nahi hai Vicky." To this, Vicky replied, “Perfect nahi hai, lekin mera dimaag sahi hai."

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