Ankita Lokhande gets kissed by husband Vicky Jain in VIRAL video, netizens call her ‘Overacting ki...'

Ankita Lokhande recently turned 41. On her birthday, the actress threw a lavish party in Mumbai. Several inside videos from the party have been going viral on social media. One of the clips caught her and Vicky in PDA.

Ankita Lokhande, who gained huge popularity with her work in Pavitra Rishta, turned 41 on December 19, 2025. To make her day more special, the actress hosted a lavish party for her close family and friends in Mumbai. For her party, the actress opted for an off-the-shoulder body-hugging olive green dress and she paired it with an emerald necklace. She kept her makeup minimal for the party. From her birthday party, a video has been going viral on social media. In the clip, Anika and her husband Vicky can be seen dancing and enjoying the vibe of the party.

Ankita Lokhande's viral birthday party video

The clip not only caught the attention of social media users for their dance but also for their PDA. Vicky was seen kissing Ankita’s cheeks while dancing. Social media users shared different reactions on the video. A user said, “Shakal se lag rha h ki bahar bahar se khush hain dono.” Another wrote, “Too much overacting ki dukkan.” A comment read, “Happy birthday dear Ankita ji.” Another commented, “Yhi romance chl rha hai.” A user mentioned, “Hahaha jaise camera on he was not even kissing may be talking but still no problem happy birthday.”

On the same day, Ankita was seen visibly upset with the paparazzi as they gatecrashed her birthday party. The video of the same has also been circulated on social media. In the video, she was seen posing with Vicky Jain, who happily posed for the paps. However, Ankita can be seen asking, “Andar kyun aaye the tum log?” to the photographers. When one of the paps said that it wasn’t him but it was another who entered the party. Then Ankita said, “Galat baat hai. Bahut galat baat hai.” The paparazzi later apologised to the actress as she walked away with her husband. She continued the celebration with her family and friends. Just before the incident, she cut a cake for the photographers.

Ankita Lokhande’s birthday party was a star-studded affair attended by several celebrities, including Mannara Chopra, Khanzaadi, Samarth Jurel, Divya Agarwal, and Aparna Dixit.

Vicky also shared an emotional post on Instagram, which reads, “Happy birthday to the most caring and nurturing soul. I may not have always understood the strength you carry in the form of deep love and belonging but that is exactly what binds us. Once you realize it you know how important it is to keep everything together. You are a protector of your people and you never hesitate to take a stand when it truly matters. Sometimes the world may not fully understand your emotions but they are what bind everyone who truly matters. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there to bring in your birthday for reasons you already know but I promise I’ll make it up to you. I love you.”

