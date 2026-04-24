Annu Kapoor BREAKS silence on ‘Dudhiya Badan’ comment about Tamannaah Bhatia: 'I meant it as a compliment'

Annu Kapoor finally spoke up about the whole "dudhiya badan" controversy involving Tamannaah Bhatia. Read further to know what the star said after his controversial statement landed him in the middle of a controversy.

Annu Kapoor finally spoke up about the whole “dudhiya badan” controversy involving Tamannaah Bhatia. He says people totally took his comment the wrong way, he never meant to offend anyone and, honestly, it was supposed to be a compliment.

Here’s How The Whole Thing Started.

After watching Tamannaah’s performance in the song “Aaj Ki Raat” from Stree 2, Kapoor joined Shubhankar Mishra for an interview. During their chat, he said, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai.” That clip just blew up online. People had mixed feelings, some found it inappropriate, others thought he meant it kindly.

So, What Exactly Really Happened?

Kapoor opened up in a chat with Siddharth Kannan, explaining the backstory. He was prepping for some shows in America last year and told his creative team to pick a tough song for contestants. They played “Aaj Ki Raat.” Kapoor liked the music, but his team mentioned it’s hard to perform because the opening part doesn’t really work on stage. He asked to see the video, watched Tamannaah dance, and told them she was dancing really well. That’s the whole thing, he says, nothing more to it.

He thinks the outrage boiled down to language, not intent. If he’d said “milky body” in English, he figures barely anyone would’ve cared. But because he said it in Hindi, suddenly people got offended. He pointed out, abuse in your own language always feels stronger. Then the trolling started, people called him an old man and all kinds of things.

Kapoor added that Tamannaah is about as old as his children, so for him, it was just a way to appreciate her talent. “She’s probably 28 or 30. My own kids are that age. I only meant it as appreciation,” he said, And if Tamannaah herself felt hurt? Kapoor says he stands by what he said but is completely ready to apologize. “If she asks me, I’ll tell her, yes, I said it. And if you felt bad, I’ll touch your feet. If a 71-year-old man does that, what else can I do? I never meant anything bad.”

So far, Tamannaah hasn’t responded.

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