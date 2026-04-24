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Annu Kapoor makes BOLD statement on Om Puri: '10 saal pehle chale gaye hote par meri behen ne...' [VIRAL VIDEO]

Annu Kapoor opens up about his strained past with Om Puri, recalling sister Seema Kapoor's marriage and heartbreak. Here's what he said.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 24, 2026 10:01 AM IST

Annu Kapoor makes BOLD statement on Om Puri: '10 saal pehle chale gaye hote par meri behen ne...' [VIRAL VIDEO]

Although many people consider the late Om Puri to be one of India's most talented actors, Annu Kapoor has unpleasant and very personal emotions associated with their relationship. Puri was wed to Seema Kapoor, the sister of Annu Kapoor. Later, when she was pregnant, he left her and wed Nandita. In a recent interview, Kapoor discussed both his adoration for the actor and the emotional pain that followed his sister's brief marriage to Puri, revisiting a delicate period.

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Annu Kapoor on Om Puri

Kapoor lauded Puri's talent while not shying away from discussing what went wrong in his personal life. He stated in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, “Om Puri was a phenomenal actor. There was no great actor like him, but that was a different matter. He became someone’s husband, and after becoming someone’s husband, he betrayed a woman, and that is where things went wrong, and I am that woman’s brother.”

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Seema Kapoor-Om Puri rift: Anger and regret

Seema Kapoor, who briefly married Puri in the early 1990s, was the person Kapoor was referring to. After she found out that he was seeing another lady, their relationship terminated a few months later. They got back in touch as Puri's health was deteriorating years later. When Kapoor thought back on that time, he acknowledged that he fought with anger, not only toward Puri but also toward his sister.

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“He would have gone 10 years earlier, it was my sister who took care of him. When your body became weak and fragile, then you came back. I was also angry and upset with my sister,” he said.

Annu Kapoor has no resentment towards Om Puri now

Kapoor said that he no longer harbours resentment in spite of the past. “Today Om Puri saab is not there, his son is there, even today I pray to God for his son and for his ex wife Nandita. I have no enmity towards anyone, but there is regret that my sister Seema Kapoor’s life was ruined, she has no support.”

He also said that it is still very difficult to describe the entire incident in full. “If I start telling those stories, it will become messy, because the brother inside me will come out.” Speaking about his personal dynamic with Puri, Kapoor added, “Om Puri was also very scared of me, because I speak bluntly. I am not afraid. I was helpless, I could not do anything.”

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
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