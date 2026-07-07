Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are officially MARRIED; Big brother Arjun Kapoor plays SPECIAL role

Anshula Kapoor married Rohan Thakkar in an intimate Mumbai ceremony, with brother Arjun Kapoor playing a special role in it. Read on to know more.

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Wedding: Anshula Kapoor’s fairytale love story with Rohan Thakkar has now turned official. The couple got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. Despite the city being lashed by heavy rain, the Kapoors and Thakkars came together to celebrate the union, as if the rain gods were showering their blessings.

Taj Lands End was beautifully decorated for Anshula and Rohan’s big day, with aesthetics that perfectly matched their modern Indian taste. Pictures and videos from the wedding quickly went viral on social media. In a heartfelt behind-the-scenes video, Anshula’s brother, Arjun Kapoor, was seen stepping up to fulfil his duties as the elder brother.

Arjun Kapoor signs Anshula's marriage registration papers

In the video, Arjun could be seen signing Anshula and Rohan’s marriage registration document. While the couple stood behind, two other family members acted as the remaining witnesses. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor couldn’t stop admiring the newlyweds as they stood beside their sister Anshula.

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Anshula Kapoor's wedding pictures

Anshula shared lovely pictures from the wedding on Instagram. Dedicating her caption to Rohan, she wrote, “Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice.”

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When Anshula met Rohan

Sharing proposal pictures on Instagram in 2025, Anshula revealed she met Rohan on a dating app. Their first conversation started at 1:15 AM and went on till 6 AM. After three years together, he proposed to her in front of the castle in Central Park at 1:15 AM in India on July 4, 2025.

Anshula once shared that Janhvi was the first family member to know about her relationship with Rohan. When the couple decided to get serious, the Dhadak actress became her go-to person. According to Anshula, Janhvi was the best person to break the news to.

When Anshula’s pre-wedding festivities began, Janhvi and Khushi surprised her with a special mehendi ceremony and made sure it was one of the best days for her. The Kapoor sisters also participated in the bride’s kaleera ritual.

Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and his late former wife Mona Shourie. She is Arjun Kapoor’s younger sister, while Janhvi and Khushi are her half-sisters. Anshula also participated in the first season of The Traitors alongside her aunt Maheep Kapoor.

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