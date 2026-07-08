Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Reception: Boney Kapoor's STYLISH entry in suit goes VIRAL as he hosts grand party for newlyweds

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar celebrated their wedding with a grand Mumbai reception hosted by Boney Kapoor. The filmmaker's stylish orange suit, viral entry, and emotional message for the newlyweds have captured fans' attention.

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Reception: Anshula Kapoor, the sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, and the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, has now tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar. The two took their vows in a beautiful ceremony at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai on July 6. Photos and videos from the wedding are now doing the rounds on social media, capturing the joyous and emotional moments of their big day.

Boney Kapoor hosts a grand wedding reception

Boney Kapoor hosted a grand wedding reception on July 7 for his friends, family, and close associates from the film industry to celebrate his daughter Anshula Kapoor’s marriage to Rohan Thakkar. The event was filled with warmth, celebrations, and love, and Boney’s stylish side was on full display throughout the evening.

Boney Kapoor's video goes viral

A video of Boney Kapoor has gone viral on social media. In the clip, he is seen making a stylish grand entrance at the wedding reception of his daughter Anshula Kapoor and son-in-law Rohan Thakkar. He confidently posed for the paparazzi as he arrived, looking every bit the proud father.

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Boney Kapoor looked dapper and classy at the reception. He wore a bright orange double-breasted suit paired with a crisp white shirt and matching pocket square. Black-framed glasses and brown formal shoes completed his elegant look. Fans are loving this sharp and sophisticated side of Boney Kapoor, with many commenting on how well he carried the vibrant outfit.

Boney Kapoor becomes emotional

Before Anshula Kapoor’s departure, Boney Kapoor shared several emotional photos on his Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, he was seen showering his daughter with love. In the caption, he wrote, "My bright and loving daughter Anshula and Rohan are about to embark on a new journey. They are made for each other. Together, they will always fill their journey with happiness."

Rohan-Anshula love story

Rohan Thakkar and Anshula Kapoor have known each other since 2022. The couple first connected on a dating app. Rohan proposed to Anshula in New York in July 2025. The couple got engaged in October 2025 at Boney Kapoor’s Mumbai home.

The wedding has been one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood recently, with family and friends coming together to celebrate the couple’s union in style. From the refined decor at Taj Lands End to those honest little beats shared by the family, Anshula and Rohan’s wedding felt like a mix of time-honoured rituals and newer vibes. The couple’s love story, which started on a dating app, mind you, has now turned into a huge celebration, and honestly, friends and fans are still swapping stories about it.

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