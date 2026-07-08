Anshula Kapoor Wedding: Groom Rohan Thakkar's first reaction to his bride MELTS hearts

Anshula Kapoor's groom, Rohan Thakkar, gives a priceless first reaction to seeing his bride. Read ahead to know more about Anshula Kapoor's wedding to Rohan Thakkar here.

Anshula Kapoor Wedding Groom Rohan Thakkar's first reaction to his bride MELTS hearts

Anshula Kapoor’s Wedding: Wedding bells have been ringing for Anshula Kapoor as she recently tied the knot. Anshula is the first daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the sister of Arjun Kapoor. She got married to her long-term partner, Rohan Thakkar, on July 6, 2026. Photos and videos from her wedding celebration have taken over social media ever since the festivities began last week.

From kickstarting their wedding festivities with a Mata Ki Chowki to the final wedding day, we have been getting wholesome videos from the entire Kapoor family. Whether it is stories from the bride’s sister, Sonam, Janhvi, and Khushi, or Anshula sharing heartwarming moments from the wedding herself, fans are loving all the content.

The new video that has become the talk of the town has to be Anshula’s wedding day video. In this special video, we can see the bride and groom getting ready for their big day. The video also features the groom, Rohan Thakkar’s, priceless first reaction to his bride, Anshula Kapoor. Let's dive in to see more about this beautiful moment from Anshula Kapoor’s wedding here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Rohan Thakkar's first reaction to Anshula Kapoor

The newlywed Anshula Kapoor has been sharing wholesome photos and videos from her wedding festivities. She tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar on July 6, 2026, in the presence of their family and loved ones. Anshula has finally shared the wedding video from her big day on social media, and the netizens have showered her with love.

The caption to Anshula’s recent wedding video post was directed towards her now-husband, Rohan, and it read, “The beginning of our most favourite chapter yet ♾️I love you Ro, now and always ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

This video opens up with Rohan writing his vows for Anshula. His sweet, honest words are enough to see the love he holds for his bride. Next, we see Rohan’s first reaction to Anshula all dressed up as a bride. As soon as he turned to see his bride, he couldn’t stop smiling from ear to ear. Seeing how happy he is to see Anshula as his bride, who will soon become his wife, his forever partner, is pure magic. We see him go to Anshula and embrace her in a hug.

You will also get to see Anshula walking down the aisle with brother Arjun Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. The couple is seen signing their marriage registration papers and taking their pheras as well.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s Relationship Timeline

The love story between Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar began on a dating app in 2022. After the two dated for nearly three years, they got engaged in October of 2023.

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