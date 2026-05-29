Anu Malik BREAKS silence on Chunnari Chunnari backlash: ‘I don’t think about such things’

Read further on why Anu Malik refused to compare Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan over Chunnari Chunnari.

Anu Malik BREAKS silence on Chunnari Chunnari backlash: ‘I don’t think about such things’

Varun Dhawan’s new film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is already stirring up controversy, thanks to its Chunnari Chunnari remake. People online haven’t held back, fans are comparing Varun’s moves with Salman Khan’s original, and a lot of folks feel the new version just doesn’t have the same magic. But Anu Malik, the composer behind both versions, doesn’t seem bothered.

Talking to IANS, Anu Malik brushed off the criticism. “I don’t get into all that,” he said. “Honestly, I never even think about it. I’ve always picked positivity, looking for the good in people.” He made it clear he doesn’t want to dwell on negativity, he’s happy with both Salman and Varun. “Salman took the song to another level; Varun danced his heart out,” Malik said. “I’m only focused on what’s good.”

He also looked back at his long career, saying he’s been lucky to work with huge stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, and of course, Salman. His approach hasn’t changed over the years. “When I make a song, I put in 100% dedication. I know the actor will give it 1000%. That’s just how I work,” he said. And he insisted he’s not distracted by the noise online, he credits his upbringing for keeping him positive, no matter which actor he’s working with.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Now, about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, this is David Dhawan’s final film as director, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. The Chunnari Chunnari remake is a major dance number, aiming to bring back that 90s vibe. Remakes always get heat. Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who sang the original, was pretty blunt: “Varun Dhawan can’t do justice to the song I sang.” But Anu Malik stands firmly with the new team and still tips his hat to the original.

The movie’s got legal drama too. Producer Vashu Bhagnani has filed for a stay, looking to settle a ₹400 crore dispute. But right now, the release date is still set for June 5.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

