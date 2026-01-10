Anubhav Singh Bassi-Kusha Kapila Dating? Sukhee actress's VIRAL post fuels...; netizens react ‘Couldn’t have…’

Anubhav Singh Bassi and Kusha Kapila's dating rumours have been fueled after the actress shared a long birthday post on Bassi's birthday. Read on.

Anubhav Singh Bassi and Kusha Kapila’s dating rumours have been increasing with each passing occasion. The two stars, who created individual identities on social media, have been constantly grabbing headlines. Their dating rumours started when they were seen holidaying together on Kusha’s birthday. Now, the speculations increased as Kusha wrote a lengthy post on Instagram to wish Bassi. In the picture she shared on Instagram stories, Kusha was seen sporting Bassi’s sunglasses as they posed for a selfie on a cruise or a boat. She called him calm and someone who gives more help than is asked.

Kusha Kapila’s birthday post for Anubhav Singh Bassi

While sharing a long post on Instagram, Kusha wrote, “Happiest birthday @be_a_bassi a generous heart, calmest when panic sets in, extends more help than asked, parties like we are reverse ageing, never leaves anyone behind, ensures everyone is having a good time, still manages to make it to every single flight, slips in shayari whenever possible, will have you "lawyered" at some point, thinks he can still be a cop, plans with such fine precision that chaos has nothing on him (sic).” At last, Kusha added, “upar se funny hai, had hai yaar. Cannot wait for your special this year (sic).”

TRENDING NOW

The post went viral on social media, attracting the attention of netizens. A user said on reddit, “Never expected bassi would bag kusha.” Another wrote on the same platform, “That was really carefully worded to be as 'general' as possible and 'waiting for your show this year'....hmmm.” A comment read, “She definitely likes beard guys ??(not my type tbh not shaming or anything).” Another comment read, “Couldn't have found better (or worse) than each other. Thank you for taking one for the team for each respective gender.” A user mentioned, “I personally know Bassi, they're definitely dating.” A fan wrote, “Good for them.”

After her successful stint on social media as a content creator, Kusha has been doing shows and movies. Till now, she has been part of many projects such as Case Toh Banta Hai, Thank You for Coming, Dehati Ladke, Sukhee, Life Hill Gayi, Plan A Plan B, Comicstaan and Behensplaining, to name a few.

Talking about her personal life, she was earlier married to Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. They were married for six years before parting ways in 2023. After their separation, Kusha moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in acting full-fledgedly.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more