Anuj Sachdeva DEFENDS Gaurav Khanna after Lock Upp controversy, says actor 'Gave Akanksha everything she wanted'

The Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola divorce saga has taken another turn. Speaking in a recent interview, Anuj Sachdeva claimed Gaurav was completely blindsided by Akanksha's Lock Upp revelation and continued to support her despite the public announcement. Here's everything he said.

Anuj Sachdeva DEFENDS Gaurav Khanna after Lock Upp controversy, says actor 'Gave Akanksha everything she wanted' (Instagram)

Gaurav Khanna had no idea that Akanksha Chamola would announce their divorce on Netflix’s Lock Upp. Anuj Sachdeva, another actor, spoke to Vickey Lalwani and admitted he didn’t even know the couple had been living apart for the past nine months. After that Lock Upp episode aired, Anuj talked to Gaurav; turns out, Gaurav was completely blindsided. He had no clue Akanksha was going to make their marital status public.

Anuj admired how Gaurav handled the situation. He kept his private life out of the spotlight and, even after Akanksha’s revelation, stood by her. Anuj insisted that Gaurav genuinely loved Akanksha and gave her everything she wanted. When asked about the marriage being restrictive, Anuj dismissed the notion, saying Gaurav was always supportive. He did admit he wasn’t sure if Akanksha made the announcement to stir things up for the show.

On Lock Upp’s premiere, Akanksha herself spoke about their separation. She said, “Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We’ve been living separately for a year. It wasn’t public, but that’s my secret.” She described the decision as mutual and said there’s no bad blood between them. When Gaurav appeared on Laughter Chefs, he didn’t get into specifics about the breakup. Instead, he said, “Nothing has changed. The love is still there, and the support is still there. I’ll always support Akanksha, she’s my wife.”

Akanksha’s announcement surprised a lot of people in the television industry. Most didn’t know anything was wrong. The couple married on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur. For now, they’re keeping the rest of the details about their divorce private.

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