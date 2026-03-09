Anurag Dobhal car crash: YouTuber's wife, family reach hospital; manager shares MAJOR health update

Anurag Dobhal was taken to a hospital and placed in the intensive care unit after the accident. Through social media, his manager, Rohit Panday, has been updating followers on his health and advising them not to propagate rumours.

Anurag Dobhal Car Crash: Anurag Dobhal, a YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 participant, is now under medical care after being involved in a car accident while driving on Saturday. The social media star reportedly slammed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway while live-streaming on Instagram. Following the incident, Dobhal was transported to the hospital and confined to the intensive care unit. His manager, Rohit Panday, has been updating fans on his condition via social media, imploring them not to propagate rumours about the situation.

What did Anurag's manager say?

Taking to Instagram story Rohit wrote, “Update: Close friends, Bhabhi (Anurag's wife, Ritika Chauhan) and her family are currently at the hospital with him. He is still under observation. Please do not spread rumours or misinformation.”

He also urged people to refrain from hating anyone at this time. “Also, let's not target or spread hate towards anyone at this time. We are monitoring the situation. Let's all pray for him and hope for his speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Anurag Dobhal's health update

Rohit had told Anurag's followers earlier in the day that he was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at a different hospital.

In one of the updates, he wrote: “He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, specially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him, aap log bhagwan ho sach ma (you people are truly god.)”

Dobhal was reportedly operating his Toyota Fortuner SUV on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway at the time of the collision. According to reports, the speedometer was reading between 140 and 150 kmph at the moment.

He informed viewers that he felt totally alone and showed signs of mental discomfort during the webcast. He said, "Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call), let's go for a final ride."

Was Anurag under mental torture?

The event happened a few days after Dobhal posted a disturbing statement on Instagram claiming that he had been subjected to torture and mental torment. The influencer claimed that his parents and siblings were "torturing" him in what he called his "last video."

Additionally, he said that they forbade his wife, Ritika Chauhan, from entering their home and opposed his intercaste marriage.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more