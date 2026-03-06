Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam BREAKS silence on UK07 Rider’s ‘Maut Ke Zimmedar’ vlog with proofs: ‘Haar gaya’

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal recently shared a vlog in which he spoke about alleged threats and ongoing conflict within his family. The situation took a new twist when Anurag's brother, Kalam Dobhal, came forward and reacted to the claims made in the video.

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, who is known as UK07 Rider and has also appeared in Bigg Boss 17, has recently been in the news for a viral vlog. In this vlog, Anurag made serious allegations against his family and wife Ritika Chauhan. His video went viral on social media and many people were shocked to see it. After this video, the whole matter took a new turn, when Anurag's brother Kalam Dobhal responded to these allegations.

What did Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam say about his allegations?

In an Instagram post, Kalam Dobhal said that Anurag has done all this just to get views and publicity. He also shared some screenshots and claimed that Anurag had hit his wife Ritika. According to Kalam, in these screenshots, Anurag is seen confessing in a chat with a close friend that he had raised his hand on Ritika. Sharing the proof, Kalam wrote that he is not a vlogger, so he is posting this to bring out the truth. Sharing the proof online, Kalam wrote, "Posting proofs here kyunki I am not a vlogger. Sab sunke bhi if you still support him, ummm I think you need some maturity."

Did Anurag Dobhal post ‘Maut Ke Zimmedar’ vlog for views?

In another post, Kalam said he has shared all the evidence on his broadcast channel. Taking a dig at his brother, he said that all this is Anurag's old habit and he often does this just to get attention on social media. Kalam appealed to people not to get caught up in these things, as according to him, all this is just a way to get traction on Instagram. He also claimed that Anurag had filed a fake case against his parents and family.

In his words: "Chill maro sab its his daily thing jo wo karta hai for views. He (Anurag) filed a fake case on us Mom Dad, and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally to he posted this shit ass video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his doing."

Apart from this, Kalam also shared an old video in which both Anurag and Ritika were seen thanking him for his support. Sharing the video again, Kalam wrote that now his brother has changed the whole story just for the sake of views.

What is Anurag Dobhal’s viral video about?

On the other hand, Anurag's viral vlog left fans quite worried. In the video, he said that if anything happens to him, his parents, brother Kalam and Shreya will be responsible. He said, "Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do anything. I am under a lot of depression. Main bas sona chahta hoon."

