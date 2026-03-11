Anurag Dobhal's brother makes SHOCKING revelation, says family faced death threats after YouTuber's suicide attempt

Kalam Ink, Anurag Dobhal's brother, refuted his allegations and called for an investigation. He said that the family received several threats following Anurag's attempt at suicide.

Kalam Ink, the brother of YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, has retaliated against him after he made accusations against their family. According to Kalam, the family started getting threats when Anurag publicly chastised them over a livestream. In a thorough Instagram video, Kalam refuted the charges, asked authorities to properly look into Anurag's claims, and requested evidence for a number of his brother's assertions.

What did Anurag's brother Kalam say?

According to Kalam, the entire narrative changed following Anurag's suicide attempt; instead of focusing on the facts they had previously provided, people started making fun of the family.

"You (Anurag) have eight million followers and you said on live that if you die, my parents, my brother and his wife would be responsible. Do you know how many people gathered outside our house after that? People are threatening to burn us alive if they see us outside."

Kalam criticises Anurag's suicide attempt

The idea that a suicide attempt may change public opinion was criticised by Anurag's brother, who said that if a suicide attempt on Instagram Live can make lies appear to be true, then tomorrow he could go live, hurt his parents, and throw fuel on them, and people would still feel sorry for him. He emphasised, though, that he would never do such a thing since he values accountability and reason.

Kalam said the entire family was...

Kalam responded to Anurag's suicide attempt by saying that their mother was frozen and that the entire family was scared. He also expressed gratitude for Anurag's survival, pointing out that the truth may have come to light later if something had happened to him. However, the family could have been burned by then.

By disclosing that Anurag crashed his automobile on the highway at 150 kmph, Kalam further emphasised the dangers associated with the occurrence. "Thank God he survived, and no one else was hurt. If someone else had died, the case would have been completely different," he said.

