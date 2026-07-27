Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika Chauhan CHEATED him during pregnancy? YouTuber shares alleged videos and chats

Anurag Dobhal accuses wife Ritika Chauhan of cheating during pregnancy, shares alleged videos, chats and recordings, and claims he is being denied access to their son. Here's what happened.

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal has once again made serious allegations against his wife, Ritika Chauhan, claiming that she was unfaithful to him during her pregnancy. In a series of videos and posts shared on his YouTube channel, Anurag alleged that Ritika had an affair with her “best friend” and even posted what he claimed were videos of the two spending time together. The latest allegations come months after Anurag made headlines following an alleged suicide attempt after a car crash during an Instagram Live session on March 7.

Anurag shares video

In his latest video, Anurag shared what he claimed were call recordings, screenshots, and videos related to the controversy. He also included footage of confrontations with Ritika, alleging that she repeatedly denied meeting any man after their engagement and marriage. Anurag further claimed that the videos feature a man named Abhishek, whom he identified as Ritika’s alleged partner, alongside himself.

Why did Anurag stay silent?

According to Anurag, he chose not to speak publicly earlier because he wanted to protect his family for the sake of their son, Anurit. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, “I tried to hide everything and chose to forgive everyone because of our kid – Anurit.” He also alleged that he was wrongly portrayed in public while others took advantage of his silence.

“Everyone harassed me financially, legally and mentally. My only mistake was that I loved these people and kept hiding their mistakes. But I guess they don’t deserve this love and loyalty,” he wrote.

UK07 Rider (Anurag Dobhal) shared all the proofs of his wife Ritika Cheating on him. This guy went against his whole family for her. Everyone will ignore the issue because it's happened with a man pic.twitter.com/HLMWbVwGpG — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) July 27, 2026

Anurag is denied access to his son?

Anurag further alleged that Ritika and her mother have not allowed him to meet their son. He claimed they are demanding a substantial alimony settlement and said he has already paid Rs 37 lakh to Ritika’s family in an effort to regain access to his child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Anurag and Ritika's marriage

Anurag Dobhal married Ritika Chauhan in 2025. Ritika was initially one of his fans before the two fell in love and got married. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Anurit, on March 27, 2026. At the time of writing, these allegations are claims made publicly by Anurag Dobhal. There has been no public response from Ritika Chauhan regarding the latest accusations.

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