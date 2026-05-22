Anusha Dandekar reacts to ex Karan Kundrra’s proposal to Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Clearly you don’t…'

Read further to see how Anusha Dandekar shut down rumors that her 'Thanking God' post was about ex Karan Kundrra.

Anusha Dandekar reacts to ex Karan Kundrra’s proposal to Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Clearly you don’t…'

Anusha Dandekar isn’t letting people jump to conclusions. After she posted a cryptic note on Instagram just as her ex, Karan Kundrra, proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on Netflix’s Desi Bling, everyone started buzzing. The timing looked suspicious, Karan goes down on one knee, and within minutes Anusha writes, “I’m Thanking God!!! #iykyk” on her Stories. Of course, fans and gossip sites did what they always do. Headlines blew up, people figured she was throwing shade at her ex. But Anusha had enough. She hopped back on Instagram to set things straight. Her message couldn’t be clearer: “Omg. Clearly you don't know, especially articles! When I talk about something specific, I say so. If I'm Thanking GOD for my own reasons, you still make it about that and then come at me, for your own assumption! Unreal!” It was pretty direct, don’t drag her into drama she isn’t part of.

And she threw in a thank-you for the folks who sent her sweet messages, too. “And for all the cute DM's, I saw all & I agree. Now everyone can assume what you wrote to me, Love yooou.” Basically, her original post was about herself, not Karan or Tejasswi.

The History Between Anusha and Karan

The history between Anusha and Karan makes fans quick to connect the dots. They dated from 2016 to 2019, finally confirmed the breakup in 2020, and the split was messy, Anusha even hinted at infidelity and heartbreak. She took things further in 2025, telling stories on her podcast Unverified about a dating app campaign the two did together, revealing her boyfriend was using the app to message other women. It wasn’t subtle.

So when Karan’s proposal went public, social media assumed Anusha’s “Thanking God” post was a reaction. Easy to see why, honestly, but Karan and Tejasswi are going strong since meeting on Bigg Boss 15. His proposal turned into a viral moment, though they told Neha Dhupia they aren’t ready to tie the knot just yet. Anusha? She’s drawing boundaries. Her recent posts make it crystal clear, she’s moving forward, and her life is hers. The Instagram note was about her, not her ex. End of story.

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