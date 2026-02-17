Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Vrindavan, seek blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj - [Video Viral]

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently spotted at Vridavan. The couple visited Premanand Ji Maharaj ashram to seek his blessings. Videos and pictures from the visit went viral on social media.

Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. After this, now the pictures of both of them's Vrindavan visit are becoming increasingly viral on social media. In these pictures, the couple is seen visiting the ashram of the famous saint Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visit Vrindavan

At around 5:30 am on Tuesday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reached the Kelly Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan. Here they took blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj and also had a personal conversation with him for some time. In the pictures, both of them were seen in a completely religious and simple style. Virat Kohli looked dapper in a dhoti kurta while Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a white traditional outfit. Both of them wore tulasi garlands around their necks and tilak on their foreheads. At the ashram, they also participated in bhajan-kirtan and chanting of mantras.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli seeks Premanand Ji Maharaj’s blessings

This is not the first time that Anushka and Virat have visited Premanand Maharaj's ashram. Earlier, pictures and videos of their meeting had gone viral. In the old video, both were seen sitting in front of Guruji with folded hands. During that time Premanand Ji Maharaj had talked about the purpose of life and the way to meet God. He had said that the ultimate goal of every human being is to meet his Creator, whether in this life or the next life. At that time, Anushka Sharma got emotional and said, "We are yours. "

All about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in December 2017 in Italy after dating for a while. The wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple became parents to daughter Vamika in 2020 after three years of marriage. This was followed by the birth of their son Akaay in 2024. The couple has always kept their children away from the eyes of the media and has also appealed to the paparazzi not to take their pictures. At present, both of them live in London most of the time and are rarely seen in India.

Anushka Sharma Bollywood comeback

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero in 2018, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film wasn't a success at the box office. After this, Anushka took a break from films, but as a producer, she produced films like Bulbul and Kala, which were liked by the audience. She was supposed to make a comeback with Chakda Express, a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, but the film is yet to release.

