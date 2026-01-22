Anushka Sharma SURPRISES Virat Kohli with his favourite…; spends romantic time in…

Anushka Sharma recently gave her husband Virat Kohli a surprise, which won not only his heart but also that of the audience. Read on.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most adorable couples in the country. Their chemistry is unmatchable when it comes to their onscreen pairing through ads. Recently, they again amazed fans after Anushka was seen surprising her husband with his favourite Delhi wale chole bhature in Dubai. The video is an advertisement in which they were seen promoting Dubai. They were seen enjoying the view of Dubai as Virat challenges Anushka to surprise him. The actress then host a lunch date in the middle of the desert. After which, they head out for wildlife sightseeing. Anushka and Virat then enjoy some fun on the beach where the actress was seen laughing at volleyball, saying “Told you, I am the better athlete.” Virat then jokingly reply, “And I am the better dancer.”

Later, the couple share some playful moments in which Virat can be seen trying on clothes bought by Anushka. The star then surprises the cricketer with his favourite chole bhature. Virat then cheats on his diet and said, “Proper Delhi waala taste hai (It tastes exactly like it does in Delhi).” Anushka then declared herself the champion of surprises.

How do netizens react to the post

A user said, “So cute yll.” Another wrote, “Bhabi ne Chhole Bhature khila diye.” A comment read, “Power couple.” A fan commented, “Ram ke cholay batoray in dubai.” Another user wrote, “Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma — where love meets respect, and together they grow stronger every day. In a world full of noise, their bond speaks softly but shines the brightest.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat met on the sets of a television commercial. Since their meeting, they stayed in touch and soon their friendship blossomed into love. The couple never publicly admitted their relationship when they were dating. After years of relationship, they tied knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. They embraced parenthood for the first time in 2021 when they welcomed their daughter, Vamika. In 2024, they welcomed their second child, Akaay. The family now mostly live in London, keeping themselves away from the limelight.

Talking about her work front, Anushka was last seen in a cameo appearance in Qala. Her last feature film was Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It was released in 2018.

