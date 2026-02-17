Apocalypse Now and The Godfather actor Robert Duvall DIES at 95 due to...

In 1973, Robert Duvall's supporting performance in The Godfather earned him the first of multiple Oscar nominations. His roles in Apocalypse Now, The Great Santini, The Apostle, A Civil Action, and The Judge subsequently won him nominations.

Robert Duvall Death: The Godfather and Apocalypse Now star Robert Duvall, a legendary actor, has died at the age of 95. Luciana, Duvall's wife, released a post on Facebook on Monday announcing his passing. "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort,” she wrote, according to The Independent. “To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court,” she continued.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

In 1973, Duvall, who was born in San Diego, California, received his first of many Oscar nods for his supporting performance in The Godfather. His roles in Apocalypse Now, The Great Santini, The Apostle, A Civil Action, and The Judge subsequently won him nominations. His depiction of an alcoholic country musician in the Western drama Tender Mercies earned him the Best Actor award in 1984.

Duvall served in several roles, including as a military man and a cowboy, while his father was a professional naval commander. He attended Principia College in Illinois and served in the army during the Korean War before relocating to New York to study drama with renowned acting coach Sanford Meisner.

He hung around with Gene Hackman, another young actor who would go on to achieve tremendous fame, and shared an apartment with Dustin Hoffman during that time. Last year, Hackman passed away.

