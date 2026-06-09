Are Abhishek Sharma and Mahira Sharma DATING? Cricketer and actress’ matching posts FUEL dating rumors

Are Abhishek Sharma and Mahira Sharma dating? Fans think so after both posted Instagram photos wearing identical plus-sign bracelets. The cricketer and Bigg Boss 13 star haven't confirmed anything, but the matching accessory has social media buzzing ahead of India's England tour.

Are Abhishek Sharma and Mahira Sharma DATING? Cricketer and actress’ matching posts FUEL dating rumors

Abhishek Sharma’s name is buzzing again, but it’s not about cricket this time. He just wrapped up a solid IPL 2026 run, but suddenly everyone’s talking about him and actress Mahira Sharma and it all started on Instagram. They posted around the same time, and fans are convinced there’s something going on. Mahira uploaded photos in a black tank top and jeans, captioned, “Talk about me, but only about my cuteness.” People immediately checked out her wrist: she was wearing a black bracelet with a plus sign.

Fans Connect The Dots

Just hours later, Abhishek followed up with his own photos, nothing dramatic, just some casual shots after the IPL. But fans spotted the same bracelet, the exact one with a plus sign. That was enough to send social media into overdrive. Suddenly, everyone was asking if it’s just a weird coincidence, or if these two are dating on the sly.

Some fans took it a step further and pointed out that Abhishek had been wearing that bracelet in several matches during the IPL season. Now, Mahira’s wearing a twin version at the same time? For a lot of people, that felt a little too convenient. No comment from either side so far. No official statements, no fun couple posts, no appearances together. It’s all just speculation, two posts, matching bracelets, and a whole lot of timing. But honestly, that’s all anyone needs to start a gossip wildfire.

Who Is Mahira Sharma?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Sharma (@mahirasharma)

In case you’re not familiar, Mahira Sharma’s been around the entertainment block. She’s originally from Jammu & Kashmir and has acted in tons of Punjabi music videos and movies. She got a lot of attention on Bigg Boss 13, and she’s popped up in TV shows like Naagin and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her social media posts regularly go viral, and her followers are always buzzing about her latest looks.

What’s Next For Abhishek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Sharma (@abhisheksharma_4)

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s cricket schedule isn’t slowing down. After IPL, he’s joining Team India for upcoming tours in England and Ireland. His batting has pushed him into the spotlight as one of the country’s hottest young openers. Whether these dating rumors have any truth or not, his personal life is getting almost as much attention as his cricket.

Just Gossip For Now

Honestly, there’s no evidence. Just some matching posts and bracelets, nothing more. But fans love a good puzzle, and right now this one’s got plenty of pieces. Unless they actually say something, it’s just people trying to play detective on social media.

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