Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, leaves fans...

Arijit Singh took to his private X account on January 27 to share his decision.

Arijit Singh - who has gained massive popularity for his melodious romantic songs in Bollywood movies - is making headlines for a shocking decision his fans weren't ready for. The 38-year-old singer - who started his showbiz journey with participation in reality show Fame Gurukul - took to his private X account on January 27 to share his decision. His decision to take a break comes days after his latest track, Maatrubhumi, from Battle Of Galwan was unveiled on social media. What really made him announce his retirement isn’t known. But Arijit has stated that nothing can stop him from making music. Arijit - who has bagged National Award twice - also confirmed that he has tracks that will be releasing in 2026. However, he will not sing for new films now.

What did Arijit Singh mention in his post?

In a tweet on his private account, Arijit posted, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners.” He added, “I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Arijit Singh thanks God and fans for…

Arijit’s post also read, “God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments , will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music.”

What is Arijit Singh’s recent song about?

Ahead of Republic Day 2026, the makers of Battle of Galwan had unveiled the much-anticipated patriotic song. Called Maatrubhumi, it is the first song of Salman Khan-starrer. It is a collaboration between Salman Khan and Himesh Reshammiya and features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The song Maatrubhumi gives viewers a sneak peek into Battle of Galwan. It features Salmana Khan as the soldier and his on-screen wife, Chitrangada Singh. For the first time, he will essay the role of a father.

How have fans reacted to Arijit Singh's decision?

Arijit Singh's announcement completely caught fans off guard. Many are in a state of shock and struggling to believe it has actually happened. One fan posted, "I love Music because of you! Music without Arijit Singh doesn't even make sense??. You're a legend of the Bollywood music industry. Thank you so much for giving us amazing heart touching and all the songs. That we are listing." Another comment read, "Arijit Singh has quit singing ??? Why such an early retirement man..his songs used to heal my soul". Next reaction read "Why did Arijit Singh leave the Playback singing?? Absolute GOAT of the modern era. #arijitsingh"

