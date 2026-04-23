Arijit Singh VIRAL video: Singer proves romance is alive with THIS sweet gesture for wife Koel Roy

Arijit Singh viral video: Popular singer Arijit Singh was recently photographed at a polling booth in Jiyaganj. But what won hearts was an adorable gesture he did for his wife.

Arijit Singh viral video: Arijit Singh is happy and content in keeping things simple and real in his life. And when he stepped out to cast vote during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 on April 23, he ensured all eyes were on him. For the unversed, the singer was seen in Murshidabad as he headed to a polling booth in Jiyaganj. And interestingly, he wasn't alone. Yes, in a rare spotting, he was seen walking with wife Koel Roy.

Arijit Singh walks haand-in-hand with Koel Roy

One glance at Arijit Singh's viral video is all you need to understand how a simple moment while arriving at polling booth in Jiyaganj, could feel as if it was lifted straight out of a feel-good reel. The singer arrived hand-in-hand with his wife, and ensured he kept things sweet and simple. Going by the videos that have gone viral, Arijit gave a warm smile as he greeted the media that waited patiently at the venue. He carried no airs, threw no tantrums, just exuded his usual humble vibe. He took a pause to have a quick interaction with reporters in Bengali before he entered the venue to cast his vote. The singer looked relaxed as he appeared in a shirt kurta paired with trousers.

Famous Singer Arijit Singh cast his vote. The singer cast his vote in his hometown of Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/rNLOrnaAX2 — Abir Ghoshal (@abirghoshal) April 23, 2026

How did Arijit Singh's fans react?

As expected, Arijit Singh's fans were quick to put out their reactions to his simplicity. Within minutes, social media was also flooded with love and appreciation. A fan was quick to laud how grounded he is in real life. One comment read, "What a simple person be is". Another post read, "I dont know how he stays there like ppl will dig up this location and get there for autograph selfies and he is staying without security". Third comment read, "Don't know where he gave his vote. But how can that particular political party hate him."

Arijit Singh announces retirement

Singer Arijit Singh left his fans shocked in January when he announced his decision to retire from playback singing. On January 27, Arijit declared that he will not take up new assignments as a playback vocalist. He put out a message to his fans on social media. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he posted on Instagram.

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