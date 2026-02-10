Arijit Singh’s FIRST post after retirement goes VIRAL, it is about...

Arijit Singh won several hearts on February 8, when he arrived at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata for a live performance with Anoushka Shankar.

Arijit Singh is finally done what all his fans have been waiting for. The popular singer is back on social media, and his post amid retirement buzz is just so heartfelt. A few days back, Arijit was in Kolkata and he won several hearts with his jugalbandi with Anoushka Shankar. As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans lauded both singers, and Arijit also shared a warm note, which was dedicated to her. This performance was also Arijit’s first live appearance since the time he announced his retirement from playback singing. This was the real reason why it was so special to all his fans. Within minutes, clips that were recorded from the concert went viral, and fans gushed over the magical chemistry that Arijit and Anoushka Shankar shared.

What did Arijit say in his first post?

On February 9, Arijit Singh took to his Instagram stories to put out a note for Anoushka Shankar. His message read, “Thank you Anoushka Shankar for having me on stage last night in Kolkata. I’ve always adored your music; it listens, it speaks, it stays. Playing alongside you is always a beautiful experience, and one I look forward to every time. Grateful for the music, the moments and the generosity you bring to every note. Special Thanks to @bickramghoshofficial." In reaction to his Instagram story, Anoushka wrote, “Humbled beyond belief @arijitsingh."

TRENDING NOW

Check out the post here:

Did Anoushka Shankar introduce Arijit on stage?

Anoushka Shankar took to her Instagram handle to put out a video clip from the musical evening. She had posted, "So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father's rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata was truly one for the books."

Arijit had initially teamed up with Anoushka and percussionist Bickram Ghosh to sing Maya Bhora Raati. For the unversed, it is a Bengali classic which was originally crooned by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Arijit also mentioned that he had visited Anoushka at her home recently. This was when they spent quality time while composing music together.

When did Arijit Singh announce retirement from playback singing?

Arijit Singh took to his Instagram on January 27 to announce his decision to quit playback singing. He posted, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."

Arijit also mentioned that God has been really kind to him, and admitted to being a fan of good music and, in the future, he will learn and do more as a "small little artist".

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more