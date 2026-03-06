Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: First video of Sachin Tendulkar’s son’s varmala ceremony goes viral online, fans react

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in a grand ceremony held at a private venue in South Mumbai. Meanwhile, a video from their varmala ceremony at the star-studded wedding has gone viral across social media platforms.

March 5 is a special day for Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar. The 26-year-old Arjun tied the knot with his longtime friend and girlfriend Saaniya Chandhok. The wedding took place at a private venue in South Mumbai. As soon as the news broke out, the couple's wedding pictures and videos went viral on social media. On platforms like Instagram and X (Twitter), people are sharing glimpses of this wedding and wishing the new couple.

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok’s varmala video goes viral

A video from the wedding is going viral on the internet. The video is said to be from Arjun and Saaniya's Varmala ceremony. In the video, the two are seen hugging each other. Seeing this, the fans were very happy and started commenting on social media. This beautiful glimpse of the wedding has won the hearts of the people.

Watch the video here:

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, got married to Saaniya Chandhok today in Mumbai.❤️ Congratulations to Arjun and Saaniya. Best wishes for a happy life together. ? pic.twitter.com/HhkU9is64F — ???????⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 5, 2026

In the viral video, Arjun and Saaniya can be seen hugging each other after the Varmala ceremony is over. The guests present at the event are seen applauding and rejoicing at this beautiful moment. Both the bride and groom looked extremely beautiful and happy on the occasion. This special moment of the wedding was captured on camera, which is now spreading rapidly on the Internet.

Fans reaction

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of wish for the newlyweds. One user wrote, “Happy Marriage.” Another user wrote, “Loving the smile on Sachin’s face.” A fan wrote, “The moment all the paparazzi must be waiting for a smiling Arjun Tendulkar ?. Congratulations to both Arjun and Saaniya?” A user wished the couple a lifetime of love on their new journey, wrote, “Congratulations to Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness, and proud moment for Sachin Tendulkar’s family ❤️”

After the wedding rituals were over, Arjun and Saaniya posed for the paparazzi. The couple also posed for pictures with their family members. Both families enjoyed the occasion. The atmosphere of the wedding was full of happiness and enthusiasm.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Arjun and Saaniya's star-stubbed wedding

Arjun and Saaniya's wedding turned out to be a grand and star-studded ceremony. Many celebrities from Bollywood and cricket world graced the occasion. Mukesh Ambani and his family were also present at the event. Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also present at the event. MS Dhoni arrived with his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others attended the wedding.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more