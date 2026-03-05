Arjun Tendulkar weds Saaniya Chandhok: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan arrive in style; fans react 'Waiting for Aryan Khan's wedding'

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar married Saaniya Chandhok on Thursday. Several stars including Shah Rukh Khan and his clan attended the wedding. Read on to know what netizens have been saying.

Arjun Tendulkar, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. Their wedding was held at St. Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel. As expected, it turned out to be a star-studded celebration. Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker attended the wedding. But it was Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan who made heads turn. They made a striking appearance at the high-profile wedding, combining royal Indian fashion with elegance.

SRK and clan exude sophistication

Shah Rukh Khan with his clan created a picture-perfect moment that beautifully captured the essence of family charm. Their coordinated looks instantly drew everyone's attention. Shah Rukh Khan kept his look classic and refined. He wore an ivory sherwani that showcased timeless Indian wedding fashion. He paired the ensemble with matching ivory trousers. SRK stayed true to his style, and opted for tinted sunglasses. Beside him, Gauri Khan exuded grace and glamour in a stunning traditional outfit. Gauri Khan opted for a mustard yellow saree which featured silver embellishments and sequin work. She finished the look by opting for diamond jewellery, including a necklace and earrings. Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a gold-toned embroidered lehenga. She finished the look with a necklace and matching earrings. She styled her hair in loose waves.

Why are netizens discussing Aryan Khan?

As soon as the appearance of Shah Rukh Khan at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok went viral on social media, fans quickly starting discussing another topic. This time around, it was about his son Aryan Khan's absence and wedding. One comment read, "We are waiting for ARYAN KHAN'S wedding". Next comment read, "Where is Aryan Khan?".

Who all attended Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding?

The guest list also included top popular names from the world of sports like MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge and Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina. Other guests were Rahul Dravid with wife Vijeta Dravid, Irfan Pathan with wife Safa Baig, Anil Kumble with wife Chethana Ramatheertha, Ashish Nehra with wife Rushma Nehra, Venkatesh Prasad and Ajit Agarkar with Fatima Ghadially.

