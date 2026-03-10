Arun Tupe passes away: Famous reel star Arun Tupe found dead in his house

Famous social star Arun Tupe passed away on March 10. His family found his body and rushed him to the hospital. Read on to know more.

Shocking news has come out from the social media world and the Marathi cinema. Reel Star Arun Tupe of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has passed away. His body was found in his home on Tuesday morning. As soon as this news came out, family, friends, and people following him on social media were in shock. Arun Tupe was quite popular on Instagram and used to entertain people through his short videos.

Who is Arun Tupe?

Arun Tupe was active on Instagram under the name Kaun Arun Tupe. He had over 1.79 lakh followers on his account. He used to constantly make and share new reel videos, and his videos used to get a good response. Many of his pictures also often went viral on social media. Because of this, he became a recognized name at the local level. His fans and followers were shocked to hear the news of his sudden demise.

All about Arun Tupe's death

According to the information, Arun Tupe lived in the Balaji Nagar area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On the morning of March 10, his body was found in his house. Family members immediately rushed him to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital. Grief gripped the area after the news of his death became public. The incident is extremely tragic and traumatic for the family.

What is the cause of Arun Tupe’s death?

The exact cause of Arun Tupe's death is not yet known. Many questions are coming to the public's mind. It is also not clear whether his death was due to natural causes or some other reason behind it. Some are even pointing towards suicide, while others are questioning the possibility of murder. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Arun's body has been sent to the government hospital in the valley for a postmortem. The exact cause of death will be known once post mortem report is received. Meanwhile, people are paying tribute to him on social media and sharing his old videos.

