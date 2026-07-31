Aryan Khan spotted with MYSTERY woman leaving London casino, VIRAL video sparks dating rumours

Aryan Khan dating rumours: Shah Rukh Khan's son was spotted leaving a London casino with Danish artist Vinnie Takair, sparking fresh romance speculation. Here's what we know about the viral video and the mystery woman.

Aryan Khan dating rumour

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is once again at the centre of dating rumours after a video of him leaving a casino in London with a mystery woman went viral on social media. Several fan pages have identified the woman as Danish artist Vinnie Takair, sparking fresh speculation about Aryan’s personal life. In the viral clip, Aryan is seen casually dressed as he exits a London casino.

Aryan Khan spotted with Vinnie Takair in London

Walking alongside him is Vinnie Takair, who is dressed in an all-black outfit. The two were reportedly seen leaving the venue together, leading fans to wonder if they are dating or simply close friends. The video quickly spread across social media platforms, with users trying to learn more about Vinnie and her connection to Aryan.

Is Aryan Khan-Vinnie Takair dating?

The speculation gained further momentum after fans noticed that Aryan and Vinnie follow each other on Instagram. Soon after the video surfaced, many began linking the two. Neither Aryan nor Vinnie has commented on the rumours or confirmed any relationship so far.

Adding to the buzz, Vinnie recently shared a series of photos from her London trip on Instagram with the caption, “London, ily.” While Aryan was not featured in the post, many users flooded the comments section with questions about the viral casino sighting. As of now, there is no official confirmation that the two are dating.

[EXCLUSIVE] Tipster who wants to remain anonymous sent us the video of Aryan and Vinnie at the casino! #AryanKhan#AryanKhanThoughts https://t.co/7uvMS4WOux pic.twitter.com/VunM4AEHx2 — Aryan Khan Thoughts (@AryanKhanThots) July 30, 2026

Aryan likes to keep it private

Aryan Khan has largely stayed away from discussing his personal life, even though he frequently makes headlines over relationship rumours. Earlier, he was linked to Brazilian actor and model Larissa Bonesi, who featured in campaigns for his luxury streetwear brand, D’YAVOL X. However, neither Aryan nor Larissa ever confirmed those reports.

Aryan Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Aryan made his directorial debut in 2025 with Netflix’s satirical series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the seven-episode series explores the world of fame, ambition and power struggles in the Hindi film industry.

The show features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Anyaa Singh and Gautami Kapoor, along with several celebrity cameos.

For now, Aryan’s London outing has only added to the online curiosity surrounding his personal life. Until either Aryan Khan or Vinnie Takair addresses the speculation, the dating rumours remain unverified.

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