Aryan Khan stays calm as he gets MOBBED, comforts fan who slipped during crowd chaos

Aryan Khan made a rare appearance at Raghav Juyal's birthday party and won hearts with his humble gesture after helping a man who fell in the crowd.

Aryan Khan was among the many celebrities who attended actor and dancer Raghav Juyal's birthday celebration in Mumbai on Thursday night. The usually camera-shy star, who tends to kind of drift away from the spotlight, showed up in public for the special day of a close friend. Aryan, who is at the moment busy on his directorial ventures , made sure his look stayed simple but stylish in a blue T-shirt, with denim jeans and a black jacket.

Aryan Khan's gesture wins hearts

The moment Aryan stepped out of his car , paparazzi and fans rushed in, trying to grab even a quick glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s son. Pretty soon the crowd got messy and hard to steer, and amid all that noise, someone reportedly lost their balance and fell , like right there.

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Instead of just walking away, Aryan instantly paused to assist the man back on his feet before moving onward toward the venue. That considerate act was filmed, and the clip has since gone viral on social media , with plenty of people praising Aryan for his composed, grounded behaviour.

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal grab attention

Another video from the birthday bash has also become a talking point online. While Aryan was seen walking ahead, birthday boy Raghav Juyal and actress Shehnaaz Gill followed behind him.

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The moment that caught everyone's attention was Shehnaaz holding Raghav's hand as they made their way through the crowd. The clip quickly sparked fresh speculation about their relationship, with fans once again wondering if the two are more than just friends.

Aryan and Raghav share a professional bond

Aryan Khan and Raghav Juyal have been knowing each other for a while, you know. Raghav is part of Aryan's directorial debut series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, so the whole birthday reunion feels a bit extra special for fans too, because people have been waiting pretty patiently for this project for ages.

What's next for Aryan Khan?

While comparisons with his father Shah Rukh Khan are inevitable, Aryan appears committed to carving his own path. As he continues to develop new stories, audiences are curious to see what kind of filmmaker he will become in the coming years. Whether it’s another series or a feature film, Aryan Khan’s directorial journey is still in its early stages, and it will be interesting to watch how it evolves.

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