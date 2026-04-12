Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: Veteran singer passes away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after she complained of chest infection.

Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle is no more. The iconic singer (92) had to be admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on April 11 after she complained of “extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.” Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, took to social media to share the update. In a post on Instagram which went viral, Zanai said, “My grandmother Asha Bhosle has been admitted to the hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. We request you to respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and we hope everything will be well. We will share a positive update soon.”

On Sunday afternoon, Anand, Bhosle's son, confirmed the news. The final rites will take place tomorrow, April 13.

Asha Bhosle early life and career

Asha Bhosle was one of the most popular, successful, and prolific vocalists in Indian cinema. Her older sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar, was the only one who could match her status in Hindi film music. Asha, who was born in 1933 into the musical Mangeshkar family, started performing professionally when she was nine years old. By the 1950s, she had established herself in Bollywood, having recorded her debut movie song in 1943. She was one of the most sought-after performers by most composers throughout the following thirty years.

Asha married 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle after eloping with him at the age of 16, defying her family's wishes. Her personal secretary was Ganpatrao. But when Asha's in-laws allegedly harassed her, she ended the marriage. After having three children together, they divorced in 1960.

Asha Bhosle accolades

Asha was first restricted to singing just dances or cabaret pieces that would now be referred to as item songs, but she eventually broadened her horizons and performed beautiful ghazals in Umrao Jaan. She won the National Film Award twice, for Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat and Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan. She also won the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award seven times.

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