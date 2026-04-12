Vineet Kumar Siingh explains pride of being part of a film linked to Asha Bhosle's voice; 'Hard to describe that feeling'

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Vineet Kumar Siingh recalls being part of a film featuring the veteran singer's song.

Playback icon Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 in Mumbai. The veteran singer - aged 92 - was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening. The news was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle. He said, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her cremation will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park." Bhosle's demise was later confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital.

What did Vineet Kumar Siingh say?

In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife.com, actor Vineet Kumar Siingh "Asha ji’s voice has always been a part of our homes - sometimes on the radio, sometimes on TV, and sometimes playing faintly from a distance. We would simply listen and lose ourselves in it. Later in life, I got the chance to be part of a film that also featured her voice - it's hard to put that feeling into words. Voices like hers never truly fade away. Her voice will always remain here, among us."

When did Asha Bhosle make her last public appearance?

Asha Bhosle was seen spotted at cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's grand wedding which was held in March. The list of guests invited included Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan and others. Raj Thackery, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan among others.

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