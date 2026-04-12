Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: Where will veteran singer's last rites be performed? Son Anand Bhosle shares details

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she complained of chest infection. She passed away on April 12.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who was often referred to as the greatest voices in Indian music, breathed her last at the age of 92 on April 12. The veteran singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after she complained of chest infection. According to reports, she had not been keeping well for the past few months. She was reportedly rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in a critical condition. Meanwhile, son Anand Bhosle.

What did Anand Bhosle say?

Anand Bhosle said, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

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