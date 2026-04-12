ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: Where will veteran singer's last rites be performed? Son Anand Bhosle shares details

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she complained of chest infection. She passed away on April 12.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: April 12, 2026 1:30 PM IST

Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: Where will veteran singer's last rites be performed? Son Anand Bhosle shares details
Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who was often referred to as the greatest voices in Indian music, breathed her last at the age of 92 on April 12. The veteran singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after she complained of chest infection. According to reports, she had not been keeping well for the past few months. She was reportedly rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in a critical condition. Meanwhile, son Anand Bhosle.

Also Read
Asha Bhosle DIES at 92: Veteran singer leaves behind timeless melodies; tributes pour in for the voice that defined generations

What did Anand Bhosle say?

Anand Bhosle said, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

Also Read
Asha Bhosle hospitalised: Veteran singer's fake death news sparked panic in 2025, son Anand Bhosle had dismissed viral claims

Watch the video here

This story is being updated

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle Cremation Asha Bhosle Death Asha Bhosle Last Rites