ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us

Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh pays tribute to singer, hugs Zanai while consoling her; fans call him 'gem' [Viral Video]

Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Asha Bhosle, one of India's most respected singers, passed away on April 12. Lovingly referred to as Asha Tai, she breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: April 13, 2026 4:35 PM IST

Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh pays tribute to singer, hugs Zanai while consoling her; fans call him 'gem' [Viral Video]
A photo of Ranveer and Zanai

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, actor Ranveer Singh took time away from celebrations to attend a solemn gathering. He was seen visiting Asha Bhosle's funeral in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Ranveer Singh got emotional while paying his last respects to the legend and consoled Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Ranveer Singh hugged Zaani as he offered support. Asha Bhosle's mortal remains were taken to Shivaji Park for last rites. The veteran singer passed away on April 12, 2026 due to multiple organ failure.

Also Read
Asha Bhosle last rites LIVE UPDATE: Sachin Tendulkar CRIES, hugs Zanai Bhosle while paying tribute to legendary singer

Public homage at Asha Bhosle's residence

The mortal remains of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle were draped in the Tricolour and placed for public homage at her Mumbai on April 13. Her demise has left a void, and the nation gathered to bid farewell to one of its most respected singers. Several people - from fans to relatives, colleagues from the film industry, and officials - arrived in huge number to pray for the departed soul.

Tabu hugs Zanai Bhosle

In another heartwarming visual, Zainab Bhosle was seen being supported and consoled by actor Tabu. Popular actor looked extremely emotional as she supported Asha Bhosle's grieving granddaughter. Zanai couldn't help but break down in tears after her grandmother's demise. A viral video shows how Tabu embraced Zanai multiple times.

Film fraternity remembers Asha Bhosle

Several popular names from the film industry to had gathered to pay emotional tributes to Asha Bhosle. Among those who arrived first were Asha Parekh, Riteish Deshmukh and Tabu. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too couldn't hold back his teasr while paying his last respects to the singer. Other Bollywood celebs including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Javed Ali, Rakesh Roshan, Sudesh Bhosale, AR Rahman too paid their last respects.

During her incredible career that spanned over 80 years, Asha Bhosle recorded thousands of songs. These weren't just in Hindi, but also in several other regional languages. Her popular tracks remain Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Mera Kuchh Saaman and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Asha Bhosle Dhurandhar 2 Ranveer Singh