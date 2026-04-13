Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh pays tribute to singer, hugs Zanai while consoling her; fans call him 'gem' [Viral Video]

Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Asha Bhosle, one of India's most respected singers, passed away on April 12. Lovingly referred to as Asha Tai, she breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle Funeral: Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, actor Ranveer Singh took time away from celebrations to attend a solemn gathering. He was seen visiting Asha Bhosle's funeral in Lower Parel, Mumbai. Ranveer Singh got emotional while paying his last respects to the legend and consoled Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Ranveer Singh hugged Zaani as he offered support. Asha Bhosle's mortal remains were taken to Shivaji Park for last rites. The veteran singer passed away on April 12, 2026 due to multiple organ failure.

Public homage at Asha Bhosle's residence

The mortal remains of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle were draped in the Tricolour and placed for public homage at her Mumbai on April 13. Her demise has left a void, and the nation gathered to bid farewell to one of its most respected singers. Several people - from fans to relatives, colleagues from the film industry, and officials - arrived in huge number to pray for the departed soul.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar pay floral tributes to late legendary singer Asha Bhosle at Shivaji Park crematorium, where her last rites will be held with full state honours shortly. (Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/B7wzptnSck — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

Tabu hugs Zanai Bhosle

In another heartwarming visual, Zainab Bhosle was seen being supported and consoled by actor Tabu. Popular actor looked extremely emotional as she supported Asha Bhosle's grieving granddaughter. Zanai couldn't help but break down in tears after her grandmother's demise. A viral video shows how Tabu embraced Zanai multiple times.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actor Tabu gets emotional as she arrives to pay tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Grande, Lower Parel. She hugs and consoles Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fdGrYRyvtn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2026

Film fraternity remembers Asha Bhosle

Several popular names from the film industry to had gathered to pay emotional tributes to Asha Bhosle. Among those who arrived first were Asha Parekh, Riteish Deshmukh and Tabu. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too couldn't hold back his teasr while paying his last respects to the singer. Other Bollywood celebs including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Javed Ali, Rakesh Roshan, Sudesh Bhosale, AR Rahman too paid their last respects.

During her incredible career that spanned over 80 years, Asha Bhosle recorded thousands of songs. These weren't just in Hindi, but also in several other regional languages. Her popular tracks remain Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Mera Kuchh Saaman and Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

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