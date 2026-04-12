Asha Bhosle hospitalised: Veteran singer loves vibing to THIS singer's track? Zanai Bhosle's revelation goes VIRAL; not Shreya Ghoshal or Karan Aujla

Asha Bhosle hospitalised: On Saturday evening, veteran singer Asha Bhosle was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. Amid her hospitalisation, Zanai's old video goes viral.

Asha Bhosle isn’t just lauded for her flawless singing. The veteran singer has been loved for decades also for the warm and real connection she shared with her fans. Even though she enjoys iconic status, it never stopped her from being incredibly down-to-earth. What has also impressed her fans and colleagues, is the honesty with which she appreciates and supports newer generations of music. In one of their recent interviews, Asha and granddaughter Zanai confirmed that they love vibing to Diljit Dosanjh's track. But which one? Read on to find out.

Which song of Diljit Dosanjh does Asha love vibing to?

In one of her recent interviews, Zanai was asked if there is any track that Asha Bhosle loves vibing to when she is commuting. Zanai was quick to reply, "We all know Diljit Dosanjh. I remember, we were travelling and his song Lover was playing, and Asha tai started singing 'Baby Baby'. As evident from the viral video, both started crooning the song which left the viewers and fans excited.

Check out the viral video here...

The clip was uploaded by RJ Anmol. His post read, "@diljitdosanjh Veeray, You have to see this the Legend Asha Bhosle ji Singing #lover ! Tag Diljit phaaji and Asha ji in Comments #ashabhosle #diljitdosanjh @teamdiljitglobal

Why was Asha Bhosle hospitalised?

On April 11, several reports suggested that veteran singer Asha Bhosle had to be rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. While some reports suggested, the veteran singer had suffered a cardiac arrest, her granddaughter Zanai shared health update and revealed 'My Grandmother Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital.'

What have hospital authorities said?

According to the hospital authorities, the 92-year-old veteran singer is undergoing treatment under the emergency medical services unit. Zanai - while giving health update - had also asked for privacy. The young artist had promised to share all updates to fans .The sad news of the iconic singer's health scare has left her fans worried.

Asha Bhosle's incredible journey

Throughout her incredible journey, Asha Bhosle crooned thousands of songs in different languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. She could croon in all genres with perfection. Whether it was classical or pop or ghazals and folk, she has given several memorable songs. She is still lauded and remembered for her incredible association with with music composer RD Burman.

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