Asha Bhosle hospitalised: Veteran singer's fake death news sparked panic in 2025, son Anand Bhosle had dismissed viral claims

Asha Bhosle Health Update: Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle had to be rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on April 11 after she complained of “extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.” Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, was quick to take to social media to share an update. In a post on Instagram which went viral, Zanai said, “My grandmother Asha Bhosle has been admitted to hospital due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. We request you to respect our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and we hope everything will be well. We will share a positive update soon.”

When did Asha Bhosle's fake news sparked panic?

A rumour about the demise of veteran singer Asha Bhosle left her fans in a state of shock. It all began when a Facebook user, Shabana Shaikh, put out a post which had a garlanded photo of Asha. The caption of the post which was deleted later read, "Famous singer Asha Bhosle passed away a musical era ends (01 July 2025)." Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle reacted to the report and said, "It's untrue."

Know more about Asha Bhosle's career

Asha Bhosle has had one of the most incredible careers in Indian music history. Over the last eight decades, she has crooned thousands of songs - and not just in Hindi. She has sung in multiple languages, including Marathi, Bengali, and more. She kicked off her musical journey in the 1940s. According to reports, getting recognition wasn't easy for her. But her unique voice and flawless singing style helped Asha carve a niche for herself.

Asha Bhosle gained massive popularity for her collaborations with composer RD Burman. Both gave several iconic hits. These included both soulful tracks and cabaret numbers. Over the years, she has bagged several awards, including National Film Awards and international recognition. Some of her popular songs include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, In Aankhon Ki Masti, Yeh Mera Dil, O Haseena Zulfon Wali, and Dil Cheez Kya Hai.

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