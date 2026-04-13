Asha Bhosle last rites LIVE UPDATE: Sachin Tendulkar CRIES, hugs Zanai Bhosle while paying tribute to legendary singer

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar couldn't hold back his tears as he visited Asha Bhosle's Mumbai residence to pay his last respects.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar couldn't stop tears roll down his cheeks when he visited Asha Bhosle's Mumbai residence to pay his last respects to the veteran playback singer. Sachin Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali. He couldn't stop crying as he spoke to Asha Bhosle's family.

The entire country got emotional as it watched Sachin Tendulkar break down in tears while saying his final goodbye to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. For him, it wasn't like just the loss of an icon. Instead, it was more like the loss of someone he admired a lot, and respected too on a personal level. As evident from the video, Sachin just couldn’t hold back his tears and looked completely heartbroken.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar pay their last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence in Mumbai. Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 yesterday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/piD3SCnTFY — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

What did Sachin Tendulkar post on X?

Sachin took to X to put a heartfelt post on X after Asha Bhosle's demise. "For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai."

Asha Bhosle's last public appearance goes viral

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle made her last public appearance at the wedding of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar. The wedding was held at Mumbai's The St. Regis on March 5. The veteran singer looked stunning in a white saree. She posed for photographs at the venue's entrance. She finished her look by wearing minimal accessories and a flower clip.

Asha Bhosle arrives at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/XFSLy5vGwW — bolly window (@BollyWindow) March 6, 2026

What led to Asha Bhosle's demise?

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12. She was 92. The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on April 11. Doctor Prateet Samdani had confirmed that the veteran singer had been facing several health issues and died due to organ failure.

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